The Affordable, Constantly Sold Out Carry-On I Recommend to Everyone Is Finally Back in Stock (It Looks Like an Away, but It’s Way Cheaper!)

“At just $220, this checked bag is pretty budget-friendly as hardshell suitcases go,” says Alicia, whose Quince bag arrived just as she was leaving for the airport. “I didn’t have time to nicely repack, so I just shoved everything from my soft suitcase into the new bag. All of the Christmas presents, two weeks’ worth of clothes, several books, one pair of shoes, and four bags of cosmetics fit easily into one side. I just had to put my sneakers into the other empty side, but I literally had half of the suitcase left empty. I was so astounded.”