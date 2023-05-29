“RailScapes” Are the Latest Houseplant Trend Taking Over TikTok
If you’re running out of room in your house to display your houseplants, then it’s time to think outside the box and look to your staircase for plant-hanging potential. A TikToker that goes by @chicagogardener showed how they use a handy little invention called RailScapes to decorate their staircase with plants, and once you see it, you’re going to need it.
“Playing around with RailScapes,” chicagogardener wrote in the caption of their April video. “Can’t wait to tell my husband I found a new place for plants,” one person commented. “That’s the best part about these!” chicagogardener wrote back.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
RailScapes are sold by a company called PlantTraps which specializes in railing plant displays. Their RailScapes plant hangers mount to either wood, metal, or vinyl spindles (you can choose which model of RailScapes to pick based on your spindle material and thickness) and are able to hold houseplants weighing up to 15 pounds.
You don’t need any tools to install RailScapes. Just squeeze the anchors to install them between two railing posts and let go. The anti-slip and anti-scratch bumpers help hold the plant right where you want it to go without leaving a mark on your spindles.
Use them inside, outside, or anywhere you have spindles, and take your houseplant obsession to an entirely new level (literally!).
Each RailScape garden clip can fit a nine-inch pot and can accommodate a drain tray, too, if you’re planning on installing them inside. They’re also made with powder-coated steel so they won’t rust after a single season and you can reuse them for years to come.
Pick up a few RailScapes for your staircase and watch your DIY jungle thrive even more than it already is.
Buy: RailScapes Railing Planter Clip, $26.65