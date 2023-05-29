“RailScapes” Are the Latest Houseplant Trend Taking Over TikTok

If you’re running out of room in your house to display your houseplants, then it’s time to think outside the box and look to your staircase for plant-hanging potential. A TikToker that goes by @chicagogardener showed how they use a handy little invention called RailScapes to decorate their staircase with plants, and once you see it, you’re going to need it.



“Playing around with RailScapes,” chicagogardener wrote in the caption of their April video. “Can’t wait to tell my husband I found a new place for plants,” one person commented. “That’s the best part about these!” chicagogardener wrote back.