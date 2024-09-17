The Number-One Question to Ask When Interviewing Real Estate Agents to Sell Your Home

But another, often overlooked, question that every seller should ask potential listing agents is the following: “What will you be paying for?” It’s a question that definitely shouldn’t be overlooked. A seller’s agent is responsible for a slew of tasks — they research the local market to help you come up with the appropriate list price, hold open houses, market your property, and represent you in the sale of your home. It’s helpful to think of this agent as the captain of your home-selling team — and therefore, you need to know what services they plan on covering.