The One Thing on Every Realtors’ Holiday Wish List

With interest rates soaring above 8%, and housing prices increasing in most markets across the United States, first-time homebuyers have been waiting on the sidelines for a more opportune time to buy. As for those looking to move from one house to another? They’re hesitant to trade in their low interest rates for much higher ones. As a result, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that its “Pending Home Sales Index” dropped 1.5% to 71.4 in October, which is the lowest since the index made its debut in 2001. To put it another way: Not a lot of homes are selling.