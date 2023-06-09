2 Things Reddit Says You Need to Pack When Traveling Internationally

Take advantage of Google’s offline services — you won’t regret downloading maps and language translations in case there’s a lack of cell service or internet connection. “Downloading an offline map on Google Maps for a region helps you navigate whether you have cell service or are traveling on airplane mode. If you’re in a country with a language barrier, you can download languages in Google Translate for offline use; while you might not have a deep intellectual convo, you can get by with basics like food, bathroom, etc. It’s particularly helpful in countries with different alphabets, as you can scan a photo you take or play out loud a phrase for someone helping you.”