This TikToker Removed Popcorn Ceilings Using Just Hot Water

Once you’re given the green light, you can get started, being sure to remove as much of the room’s items as you can ahead of time, and cover the floors and walls with drop cloths and tarp. You’ll also want to open any windows, turn off the electricity and your HVAC system, and close and cover all vents and electrical outlets with plastic.



Then you can work in small sections, spraying with hot water and gently scraping the textured part away. Of course, you can always call in the pros to take care of it (and you absolutely must if your sample tests positive for asbestos), but this is one DIY project that you can tackle on your own with pride, and you, too, can say “hasta la vista popcorn.”