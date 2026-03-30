When renting, you’re often stuck with making furnishings work with your aesthetic whether you like them or not. But there are ways around these “landlord specials” that can make a rental space feel a bit more personal. Contact paper, peel-and-stick wallpaper, and other temporary fixes can disguise a lot. And as one person on Instagram found out, you can even disguise your wall-to-wall carpet with a sneaky temporary DIY. All you need is peel-and-stick wood planks and sheets of plywood to get the job done.