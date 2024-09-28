This rental-friendly hack is an ingenious way to ensure you’ll get your security deposit back while letting your cats roam freely. It’s so clever that even homeowners, like Kim Johnson, have installed it in their spaces. Kim shares this gorgeous historic home in Canada with her husband and three “semi-feral/feral cats” named Bernie, Frankie, and Georgie.



Kim did the same thing as Marion and Hannah, but placed her cat door in the kitchen window (here are some tips for keeping cats off the kitchen counters, too). I’ve never been lucky enough to be a cat parent (yet!), but I’ve heard from friends that cats are fickle pets who prefer independence. This cat door gives them just that and saves you from opening the door for them.