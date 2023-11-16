This Instagrammer Gave Her Gallery Wall a Vintage Upgrade with a Ribbon

“I’ve always loved the look of hanging framed art from a ribbon — so sweet and old-fashioned,” Arnesen captioned an Instagram Reel. “I was lucky to find some velvet ribbon in the same color as my frame. I laid it out in the shape of a bow and then used an oversized thumbtack to hold it in place. Then I just hung the frame with a regular nail over the top of the ribbon to give the effect of the art hanging from it.”



She then added a little extra detail to the brass thumbtack by attaching a small clay flower she made and embellished with Rub ‘n Buff. A flat-backed button would be cute here, too.