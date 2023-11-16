This Instagrammer Gave Her Gallery Wall a Vintage Upgrade with a Ribbon
Sometimes when your space needs a facelift, you can look to nostalgia to bring in some fresh ideas. That’s exactly what Brit Arnesen, the brains behind the blog britdotdesign, did when she wanted to add something special to a new gallery wall project she was working on. Inspired by the antique trend of hanging artwork with ribbon, Arnesen created a faux version of that technique to add a touch of sweetness and interest to a simple gallery wall.
“I’ve always loved the look of hanging framed art from a ribbon — so sweet and old-fashioned,” Arnesen captioned an Instagram Reel. “I was lucky to find some velvet ribbon in the same color as my frame. I laid it out in the shape of a bow and then used an oversized thumbtack to hold it in place. Then I just hung the frame with a regular nail over the top of the ribbon to give the effect of the art hanging from it.”
She then added a little extra detail to the brass thumbtack by attaching a small clay flower she made and embellished with Rub ‘n Buff. A flat-backed button would be cute here, too.
“Anyway, I just wanted to share the idea because I love how it turned out!” she continued. “As you can see, we got a piano for the kids (free on Marketplace), so I created a new little gallery wall over it.”
“This is the cutest thing!” one person commented on Arnesen’s post. Another added, “Love this idea and the way it brings a new texture into a gallery wall! Very pretty.” Of course, the ribbon you use doesn’t have to match your frame at all — mix-and-match ribbons and frames are a fun twist for an eclectic aesthetic. Give this DIY a go and watch your gallery wall go from ooh to aah!