This 3 Item Mini DIY Will Transform Your Holiday Table (They Smell Amazing!)
Place cards and napkin rings are nice, but if you’re looking to really wow your dinner guests this holiday season, then a little DIY project may be in order. Rosemary wreaths are super easy to make, smell amazing, and will give your guests a little handmade treat to bring home and display (or even use in their own holiday recipes!).
Here’s how to create your very own rosemary wreath place setting.
How to Make a Mini Rosemary Wreath
Grab a bowl or mug that has the desired circumference of your finished wreath, then begin placing your rosemary sprigs into the bottom so that each sprig bows to the shape of the sides in an alternating pattern, creating a full circle.
You can make your rosemary wreaths as thin or thick as you’d like depending on how much of the herb you have to work with. Once you’ve achieved the thickness you like, take a small bit of thin wire and secure the boughs together at two points or more before taking it out of the bowl or mug. Then, add decorations like bows, bells, berries, or even mini ornaments.
You can get creative with this DIY, too, and swap out rosemary sprigs for thyme or even lavender if you have some. Or, you could combine a bunch of fresh herbs — rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage, marjoram — into one wreath to really get the great smells going. Your guests can even bring the wreath home and plop it into a chicken stock, giving new life to your simple place setting (just make sure you tell them to remove the wire beforehand!)
So rather than the usual, do something a bit more homey and create rosemary wreaths for your place settings ahead of the holidays. It’s a meditative DIY that’ll bring a bit more warmth and coziness into your holiday gathering!