Newsletters

This 3 Item Mini DIY Will Transform Your Holiday Table (They Smell Amazing!)

Written by

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
published yesterday
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Dining room with round leather-framed mirror on wall, wood credenza with candles, lamp, l'objets, green runner on table, geometric rug
See More Images
Credit: Rikki Snyder

Place cards and napkin rings are nice, but if you’re looking to really wow your dinner guests this holiday season, then a little DIY project may be in order. Rosemary wreaths are super easy to make, smell amazing, and will give your guests a little handmade treat to bring home and display (or even use in their own holiday recipes!). 

Here’s how to create your very own rosemary wreath place setting. 

How to Make a Mini Rosemary Wreath

Grab a bowl or mug that has the desired circumference of your finished wreath, then begin placing your rosemary sprigs into the bottom so that each sprig bows to the shape of the sides in an alternating pattern, creating a full circle. 

You can make your rosemary wreaths as thin or thick as you’d like depending on how much of the herb you have to work with. Once you’ve achieved the thickness you like, take a small bit of thin wire and secure the boughs together at two points or more before taking it out of the bowl or mug. Then, add decorations like bows, bells, berries, or even mini ornaments.

You can get creative with this DIY, too, and swap out rosemary sprigs for thyme or even lavender if you have some. Or, you could combine a bunch of fresh herbs — rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage, marjoram — into one wreath to really get the great smells going. Your guests can even bring the wreath home and plop it into a chicken stock, giving new life to your simple place setting (just make sure you tell them to remove the wire beforehand!)

So rather than the usual, do something a bit more homey and create rosemary wreaths for your place settings ahead of the holidays. It’s a meditative DIY that’ll bring a bit more warmth and coziness into your holiday gathering!

Filed in:
Holidays
News