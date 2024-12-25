This 3 Item Mini DIY Will Transform Your Holiday Table (They Smell Amazing!)

You can get creative with this DIY, too, and swap out rosemary sprigs for thyme or even lavender if you have some. Or, you could combine a bunch of fresh herbs — rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage, marjoram — into one wreath to really get the great smells going. Your guests can even bring the wreath home and plop it into a chicken stock, giving new life to your simple place setting (just make sure you tell them to remove the wire beforehand!)



So rather than the usual, do something a bit more homey and create rosemary wreaths for your place settings ahead of the holidays. It’s a meditative DIY that’ll bring a bit more warmth and coziness into your holiday gathering!