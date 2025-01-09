This 100-Year-Old Aesthetic Is Coming Back in Style In 2025, According to Ruggable
According to Ruggable, the company behind the beloved machine-washable rugs, one of the biggest trends of 2025 is a 100-year-old aesthetic that you probably already know and love. Art Deco, which started in France back in the late 1920s, is going to be all over the place this year, but in a fresh, reimagined way.
Released today, Ruggable’s 2025 Trend Report today says that Art Deco Reimagined is a design style that will revolve around “joyful nostalgia” and offer “a fresh take on geometric designs and luxurious materials” to form an aesthetic that feels “both classic and contemporary.”
Other trending styles Ruggable predicts for 2025 include:
- Southwest Flow, an earthy style that leans into natural materials.
- Digital Dreamscape, an aesthetic that taps into the new world of AI-generated visuals.
- Dark Elegance, which matches monochromatic color palettes with luxe materials like marble, limestone, and hardwood.
- Elevated Homestead, an elevated take on cottagecore that uses “soft watery colors” and delicate patterns and textiles to create a homey feel.
Minimalism will also be big with a coastal/Scandinavian aesthetic combo that matches seaside decor and clean lines, as well as a colorblocking minimalistic design style that makes grid patterns and primary colors the main focus. But maximalists will have fun, too — Ruggable predicts Nature-Inspired Maximalism, loaded with botanical motifs, will be big this year, as well.
Ruggable collaborated with Architectural Digest to create its trends list and new line of rug designs. You can check out the rugs that fit into all the aesthetics mentioned in Ruggable’s 2025 Trend Report here to see if one of these trending styles speaks to you. New year, new you — new aesthetic!