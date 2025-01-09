This 100-Year-Old Aesthetic Is Coming Back in Style In 2025, According to Ruggable

Minimalism will also be big with a coastal/Scandinavian aesthetic combo that matches seaside decor and clean lines, as well as a colorblocking minimalistic design style that makes grid patterns and primary colors the main focus. But maximalists will have fun, too — Ruggable predicts Nature-Inspired Maximalism, loaded with botanical motifs, will be big this year, as well.



Ruggable collaborated with Architectural Digest to create its trends list and new line of rug designs. You can check out the rugs that fit into all the aesthetics mentioned in Ruggable’s 2025 Trend Report here to see if one of these trending styles speaks to you. New year, new you — new aesthetic!