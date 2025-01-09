Newsletters

This 100-Year-Old Aesthetic Is Coming Back in Style In 2025, According to Ruggable

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
Pantone and Ruggable collaboration.
Credit: Ruggable

According to Ruggable, the company behind the beloved machine-washable rugs, one of the biggest trends of  2025 is a 100-year-old aesthetic that you probably already know and love. Art Deco, which started in France back in the late 1920s, is going to be all over the place this year, but in a fresh, reimagined way.

Released today, Ruggable’s 2025 Trend Report today says that Art Deco Reimagined is a design style that will revolve around “joyful nostalgia” and offer “a fresh take on geometric designs and luxurious materials” to form an aesthetic that feels “both classic and contemporary.”

Maze Navy & Natural Rug, 5'x7'
Ruggable
$219.00

What exactly does that look like? The brand’s Maze rug comes to mind, with its geometric pattern in a rich black and brown that harkens back to the bold shapes of motifs from the Art Deco period, but with a more sleek, modern twist.

Architectural Digest Lydos Shadow & Bronze Rug
Ruggable
$289.00

Another big trend Ruggable predicts for this year is something they’re calling “Archaic Modernity.” It’s an aesthetic that focuses on “raw materials, softly rough textures, and natural forms.” The brand’s collaborative rug with Architectural Digest is a perfect example of this style. It’s soft and elegant, yet primitive.

Impasto Multicolor Rug, 5'x7'
Ruggable
$219.00

New Industrial is another up-and-coming trend Ruggable mentions. It’s a design style that combines aged materials and weathered textures to create layers in a space. Ruggable’s Impasto rug, which looks intentionally worn-in and aged, fits right into this aesthetic. It’s simple and modern, but looks like it’s already lived a life or two.

Other trending styles Ruggable predicts for 2025 include:

  • Southwest Flow, an earthy style that leans into natural materials.
  • Digital Dreamscape, an aesthetic that taps into the new world of AI-generated visuals. 
  • Dark Elegance, which matches monochromatic color palettes with luxe materials like marble, limestone, and hardwood.
  • Elevated Homestead, an elevated take on cottagecore that uses “soft watery colors” and delicate patterns and textiles to create a homey feel.

Minimalism will also be big with a coastal/Scandinavian aesthetic combo that matches seaside decor and clean lines, as well as a colorblocking minimalistic design style that makes grid patterns and primary colors the main focus. But maximalists will have fun, too — Ruggable predicts Nature-Inspired Maximalism, loaded with botanical motifs, will be big this year, as well.

Ruggable collaborated with Architectural Digest to create its trends list and new line of rug designs. You can check out the rugs that fit into all the aesthetics mentioned in Ruggable’s 2025 Trend Report here to see if one of these trending styles speaks to you. New year, new you — new aesthetic!

