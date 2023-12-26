Newsletters

Snag Washable Rugs by Jonathan Adler, Iris Apfel, and Keith Haring During Ruggable’s Huge Sale

Britt Franklin
Britt FranklinBest List Editor
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Jacqueline DuBois

There’s nothing better than a household product that makes your life easier and if there’s one that does that, it’s a washable rug. With everything from guests and pets coming in and out to kids being, well, kids, messes happen during the holidays, but that doesn’t mean your rugs should suffer because of it. And what’s one of the most popular places to buy a washable rug? Ruggable! If you’ve had your eye on one of these coveted rugs, we have some great news for you: Ruggable’s End of Year Sale is on!

Right now, you can save 15% off any rug and 20% off two or more rugs by using the code EOY23 at checkout. The best part? This sale is sitewide which means pieces from lauded collaborations with everyone from Jonathan Adler and Iris Apfel to Keith Haring and Barbie are up for grabs. So what are you waiting for?

1 / 10
Iris Apfel Birds of a Feather Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$245.65
was $289.00

Iris Apfel is known for the fullness of her designs, but this avian pattern strikes a nice balance that both maximalists and minimalists can appreciate. The dark background helps to ground the colorful design so it feels appropriate in living room, bedroom, home office settings.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Lapis Blue Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

If your space appears to lack line and structure, incorporating a geometric piece such as this inkdrop rug can work wonders. Its color options are quite subtle, which works well in tandem with the striking triangular print. As is the case with most of Ruggable's product offerings, this floor covering comes in several sizes, as well as round and runner shapes.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Brown & Black Faux Cowhide Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$296.65
was $349.00

There's something about a cowhide print that'll forever look chic and expensive, and this faux version certainly looks like the real deal. Although it has a medium pile, the rug won't shed or stain easily — so long as you follow washing instructions. We can picture this piece looking lovely under your bed, dining table, or living room setup.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Premium Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$305.15
was $359.00

Create your own dream house with this pink and ivory Barbie Dreamworld rug. Available in both low and medium piles, this art deco-inspired rug makes excellent use of bold color and clean symmetry and is well-suited as a stunning finishing piece for your dining room or living room.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Nina Takesh Loire Ivory Quartz Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

While this rug's name says it's inspired by the beauty of natural stone, it also looks like a painting you could hang on your wall. Get this one if you want to impress all your guests with your exquisite design taste.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Impasto Multicolor Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$186.15
was $219.00

Here is a reminder of the power of simplicity. The two-tone pattern can look calming, moody, inviting, or playful, depending on the specific color combination you pick. It also does a good job of hiding any signs of fading over time, so it's both a practical and stylish choice.

Buy Now
7 / 10
National Gallery Michelangelo Becoming One Tufted Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$305.15
was $359.00

This heavenly and historical floor covering depicts a rendition of Michelangelo's "The Dream of Human Life" sketch collaged with his painting "The Manchester Madonna." Unlike his delicate paintings, however, this decor piece is as durable as they come. Water- and stain-resistant, it'll hold up amid heavy foot traffic and look great for years to come. Just imagine how good it'll look in a low-lit room.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Keith Haring Freestyle Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

You don't have to be an art enthusiast to instantly recognize Keith Haring's signature scrawl, and this printed rug definitely plays on that iconic image. It'll add a cool, modern vibe to any space, and you'd be smart to pair it with other structural pieces. The rug pad underneath will also keep your new home addition in place and, in turn, prevent falls.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Vintage Daisy Bordered Tangerine Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$186.15
was $219.00

No matter how long it sits on your floor, this daisy-printed rug will always look brand-new after every wash. Its low pile surface doesn't trap crumbs and other debris, so you can also go a longer time without vacuuming. Available in six colors, the vintage-style decor piece will imbue your space with a boho look and hold up splendidly amid heavy foot traffic.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Outdoor Adde Black Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$194.65
was $229.00

In case you didn't know, Ruggable also carries an impressive selection of outdoor rugs, such as this cross-printed beauty. You can get it in black or navy and place it on your patio, terrace, or porch to create an instant focal point. The rug's neutral, two-toned color scheme and boho design will undoubtedly look amazing against the greenery.

Buy Now
Filed in:
News
Rugs & Carpets
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits