Ruggable Just Dropped the Ultimate Boho Collab with Jungalow (You’ll Want Everything!)

If you’re not quite sure how to decorate a given space, choosing a rug that speaks to you is always a good starting point. From there, you can orient the rest of the room around its design, pulling out pops of color to replicate elsewhere with your decor or choosing similarly toned furniture to create a cohesive look. And if there’s one place where you’ll find a rug that speaks to you, it’s Ruggable. The brand unveils new designer collabs fairly frequently and we always look forward to the fresh collections. For the latest one, Ruggable teamed up with artist and interior designer Justina Blakeney on a line of indoor and outdoor rugs (as well as doormats) that are evocative of the designer’s boho-inspired Jungalow home line. There are plenty of vibrant prints to go around, with cushy, tufted piles that are ultra-soft and three times thicker than the non-tufted versions. We had a blast looking through the personality-packed assortment and know that at least one of the picks below will also resonate with you.