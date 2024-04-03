Newsletters

Ruggable Just Dropped the Ultimate Boho Collab with Jungalow (You’ll Want Everything!)

published yesterday
Blue sofa in Brooklyn living room with open shelving above sofa.
Credit: Erin Derby

If you’re not quite sure how to decorate a given space, choosing a rug that speaks to you is always a good starting point. From there, you can orient the rest of the room around its design, pulling out pops of color to replicate elsewhere with your decor or choosing similarly toned furniture to create a cohesive look. And if there’s one place where you’ll find a rug that speaks to you, it’s Ruggable. The brand unveils new designer collabs fairly frequently and we always look forward to the fresh collections. For the latest one, Ruggable teamed up with artist and interior designer Justina Blakeney on a line of indoor and outdoor rugs (as well as doormats) that are evocative of the designer’s boho-inspired Jungalow home line. There are plenty of vibrant prints to go around, with cushy, tufted piles that are ultra-soft and three times thicker than the non-tufted versions. We had a blast looking through the personality-packed assortment and know that at least one of the picks below will also resonate with you.

Alice Mellow Yellow Rug, 5’ x 7’
You might recognize some of the details in the Alice rug as taking inspiration from ‘70s design, making this the perfect pick for those after a vintage aesthetic. Its large-scale florals also invoke Egyptian papyrus flowers that’ll play well with potted plant decor. Despite the busy print, this rug sports a neutral enough color scheme of yellows, browns, and pinks, making it easier to style than you might initially think.

Outdoor Josephine Sunrise Rug, 5’ x 7’
Boasting a durable polyester weave and water-resistant barrier, the Josephine sunrise rug will hold up well against the elements and liven up your outdoor space with its whimsical jungle motif. Its blend of pink, teal, and orange will look great during golden hour — or any other time of day, for that matter. It’s totally fitting for the upcoming summer season.

Nina Indigo & Rust Rug, 5’ x 7’
For a deeper color palette, try the Nina rug. It features a color-blocked print in navy and rust that’ll help anchor your space, whether we’re talking about a hallway or a home office. Fun fact: Blakeney took inspiration from Mark Rothko’s paintings for this rug, adding spherical motifs along the short ends for a playful touch.

Tarsila Forest Rug, 5’ x 7’
The Tarsila rug is one of the more pared-back designs in this collab. It comes in taupe or a rich forest green color, though the star feature here is the contrasting palm tree border. The floor covering’s flatwoven construction is ideal for high-traffic areas, so we could easily picture the Tarsila in the dining room or living area. It stands out just enough without overwhelming your room or looking too trendy.

Sonia Terra & Sage Rug, 5’ x 7’
Between its funky shapes and pops of peach, sage green, and rust, the Sonia rug is the embodiment of everything that’s been trending over the past few years. Still, you can totally make it your own with other boho decor and personalize your bedroom with its eye-catching design. It’s also available in a more subtle sage and ocean color scheme.

Etta Natural & Terra Rug, 5’ x 7’
Break up dull spaces with the graphic geometric lines of the Etta rug. It boasts a neutral background, punctuated by yellow, orange, and green touches, which make up the diamond motif that spans across. Although this rug is made of Ruggable’s machine-washable material (just like all the others), it was designed to mimic the look of natural woven textiles, while remaining ready for whatever life throws at it.

Magdalena Peach & Berry Rug, 5’ x 7’
Colorful print rugs are nothing new, but the Magdalena model differs from most with its unconventional pairing of red, orange, green, and black. It also has pops of “Mexican pink,” which makes sense when you consider that Blakeney was inspired by the art of Frida Kahlo when designing this piece. It’s a fabulous choice for those who like to mix and match maximalist decor.

Hilma Sunset Rug, 5’ x 7’
Blakeney’s Jungalow brand is based in Los Angeles, and we were instantly reminded of the city upon seeing the Hilma rug. The connection is only reinforced by the inspo behind the rug’s whimsical print, which seeks to emulate the way crystals reflect light. The final product is somehow geometric and fluid at the same time, but warm and inviting above all else.

Billie Vintage Peach Rug, 5’ x 7’
As its name suggests, the Billie rug takes inspiration from jazz music and, more specifically, the singer Billie Holiday. This is evident in the irregular shapes that line its border, which pop out at you like notes on a sheet of music. We also can’t ignore the warm peach background, which is nicely contrasted by pops of blue.

Josephine Midnight Rug, 5’ x 7’
The Josephine sunrise rug also has a midnight counterpart, this one designed for indoor spaces. We think it would look darling in a kids’ room with its dreamy jungle design and starry background. The fact that it’s stain-resistant also doesn’t hurt! Should any messes occur, you can just peel the rug cover off of the pad and throw it into the wash.

