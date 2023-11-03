8 Stores Like West Elm That’ll Cover All Your Mid-Century Furniture and Decor Needs

West Elm is one of the most popular furniture retailers, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only do they have an expansive collection of home goods, but all of their pieces fit a specific, highly coveted aesthetic. Namely, mid-century modern sophistication. West Elm’s furniture isn’t loud. Instead, it has the power to tie a space together and give it a calming, contemporary aura. For those reasons, it was one of the first stops in our Personal Shopper series. Perhaps you’re already familiar with West Elm’s best-selling pieces, whether you’ve bought furniture from them before or you’re browsing for your next big-ticket purchase, and you wish you had some additional options. If that’s the case, we found eight retailers who have also mastered the mid-century aesthetic and whose products will fit right in with your West Elm pieces. (Some of them might also save you a good chunk of change.) They’re all definitely worth a look!