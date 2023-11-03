8 Stores Like West Elm That’ll Cover All Your Mid-Century Furniture and Decor Needs
West Elm is one of the most popular furniture retailers, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only do they have an expansive collection of home goods, but all of their pieces fit a specific, highly coveted aesthetic. Namely, mid-century modern sophistication. West Elm’s furniture isn’t loud. Instead, it has the power to tie a space together and give it a calming, contemporary aura. For those reasons, it was one of the first stops in our Personal Shopper series. Perhaps you’re already familiar with West Elm’s best-selling pieces, whether you’ve bought furniture from them before or you’re browsing for your next big-ticket purchase, and you wish you had some additional options. If that’s the case, we found eight retailers who have also mastered the mid-century aesthetic and whose products will fit right in with your West Elm pieces. (Some of them might also save you a good chunk of change.) They’re all definitely worth a look!
AllModern
With AllModern, the aesthetic is in the name. Compared to many others in its category, this retailer is quite affordable, regardless of what you’re looking for. Their popular bed frames, slope dining chairs, and other budget-friendly pieces will elevate every room of the home and last a lifetime. Take this designer glass dining table, for example. Its wooden legs flare out in a distinctly modern fashion and have rounded edges that are definitely Scandi-inspired. We like that its round shape makes it small-space-friendly, too.
Burrow
Burrow is an editor favorite, especially when it comes to living room seating. Not only are their customizable sofas super stylish, but they also arrive in modules that allow for quick and easy assembly. The Nomad sofa, in particular, is a hit among shoppers because of its easy-to-style silhouette, small-space-friendly size, and chic upholstery options. If you opt for the full-grain leather, you’ll find it to be smooth and soft, not to mention highly durable. Of course, Burrow also offers contemporary bedroom and dining room pieces, as well as outdoor furniture.
Article
For more furniture that looks great in any space, head to Article. Many of their pieces are designed to be easy to assemble and sport clean, minimalist silhouettes. The Vireo dresser in particular maintains the mid-century style Article has built its foundation on, thanks to its modular frame and handles. This piece would work well in the bedroom, though it could also stand beside your dining table holding extra dishware, or in the living room. In other words, it’s a versatile furnishing you’ll have in your home for generations.
Castlery
We have an entire post dedicated to DTC brand Castlery, where we deemed it the “Brooklinen of furniture” because of its reasonably priced yet high-quality products. When you shop at Castlery, you’ll find that their furniture strikes a perfect balance between contemporary and classic designs, especially where the living room, bedroom, and dining room are concerned. You’ll find many unique items, such as the Vincent coffee table set, which is actually two small walnut tables pushed together. You can keep them next to each other, or position them separately as side tables should you need a bit of storage space in different areas.
Joss & Main
Wayfair also has many solid mid-century pieces, but if you want something a little more upscale, you’ll want to check out their sister site, Joss & Main. Their furniture and decor will truly make your home feel grown-up and add a sophisticated touch wherever you might need it. Adding an accent chair is the quickest way to create an inviting corner, which is why we suggest having a look at the Julina armchair. It arrives fully assembled and sports a sturdy wooden frame, which is nicely juxtaposed with moss-green cushions. The chair is pretty enough to double as a work of art, but its reclined silhouette also allows you to kick back and relax.
Nathan James
As a company, Nathan James is built on the winning trifecta of style, easy assembly, and affordable prices. You’ll find a number of Scandi-chic pieces among their many offerings, as well as some classic mid-century designs, such as this acacia nightstand. Its long legs help create the illusion of spaciousness when in reality, this side table could easily fit into the tightest of corners. If you’re in need of anything on four legs, whether it’s a table, storage cabinet, or desk, you have to check out this site. A lot of their items have nice accents, too, including rattan panels and brass details.
Grandin Road
Unlike the other retailers, Grandin Road doesn’t only specialize in mid-century modern-inspired designs, though you’ll definitely still find a decent number of them on the site. But in general, their furniture and decor are neutral in color, and if you’re balling on a budget, you’ll want to hit up their huge clearance section. While browsing, we came across this stunning table lamp, which dazzles in brass and sports a marble base. Its star feature, however, is its dome-shaped shade, which is a classic mid-century design. Place the lamp on your nightstand, side table, or desk for some pleasant ambient lighting.
World Market
We’re more familiar with World Market for their giftable decor section and seasonal holiday offerings, but you’ll be happy to learn that they have a pretty impressive furniture section, too. There, you’ll find some beautiful pieces, such as this two-toned sideboard. It’s largely made of acacia wood, though it also has vintage walnut details and legs made of powder-coated metal for added sturdiness. World Market’s seating is also very mid-century; their velvet and leather sofas and chairs serve as strong complementary pieces to the many simple wooden tables and accent cabinets on offer. We could scroll through them all day!