Newsletters

Transform Your Outdoor Space with This Epic Memorial Day Rugs Sale (They’re Up to 80% Off!)

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers all things shopping. She's a recent graduate of NYU, where she earned a degree in Cultural Criticism, and has bylines in CNN Underscored, TVLine, Texas Monthly, and more. When she’s not writing about can't-miss deals and products, she’s probably binge-watching a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or jamming at a concert.
published now
Save
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
See More Images
Credit: Marisa Vitale

Memorial Day may not get here until a little over a week, but the deals are already starting to roll in. The timing couldn’t be more perfect if you’re moving this summer, or if the new season has you jonesing for a change. Swapping out your rug is a simple way to make a big impact on your space. It’s what grounds a room, bringing it all together visually and making it feel more homey. 

While a rug is an unquestionable essential in every room of the house, the same is true for your patio. Your outdoor space will instantly transform when you add a rug to it, becoming something like an extra room. For Memorial Day, Rugs USA’s sale includes a ton of stylish rugs that’ll withstand the elements — you can add the discount code KICKOFF for an extra 25% off everything (including clearance!). Check out the best options below, starting at $37.

1 / 10
Light Brown Iris Totem Indoor/Outdoor Flatweave 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$75.71
was $100.95

With nearly 300 positive reviews, you can’t go wrong with this geometric carpet. It’s available in over a dozen colors, and the material is UV-resistant, as well as mold and mildew resistant. It serves style and durability, and what more could you ask for in a rug?

Buy Now
2 / 10
Black Greek Tiles Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$36.71
was $48.95

This rug will give the impression that your floor is tiled — but the medium pile fibers are soft underfoot. It’s stain-resistant and meant to withstand a lot of traffic, so it would be just as perfect in your living room as it would be on your patio.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Dark Grey Romy Striped Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$77.21
was $102.95

A classic striped print, this one will pair well with a modern or boho decor style. It’s part of a collaboration between the brand and interior designer Lauren Liess, and it shows in how showstopping its design is, especially in dark gray.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Dark Grey Winged Birdseye Lattice Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$45.74
was $60.99

Meant to hold up against a ton of use and the elements, the Birdseye rug is as sturdy as it is bold. The print will draw the eye in any color, whether it’s beige, navy, or gray. “The feel to the hand and foot is more plush than expected for an indoor-outdoor rug,” a reviewer noted.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Beige Zelly Medallion Washable Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$102.71
was $136.95

If you want to go with a less structured look, this vintage-looking rug is machine-washable and can withstand whatever the weather throws at it. “Perfect for dog owners,” one shopper said. “The color is just gorgeous. It would go with any decor. I highly recommend!”

Buy Now
6 / 10
Beige Anzlie Faded Washable Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$102.71
was $136.95

The subtle print of this low pile option will bring a luxe vibe to your patio. You can also toss this one in the washing machine, but it’s already stain-, mold-, and mildew-resistant. “Makes my porch look much better and more inviting, and would also look great under a dining table or patio furniture,” a shopper wrote. “It lays nicely and feels lovely on bare feet.”

Buy Now
7 / 10
Brown Sandra Solid Transitional Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$64.46
was $85.95

If you have a lot already going on on your patio, a more neutral option might be a safer bet. This one will match perfectly with rattan outdoor furniture, and the synthetic fabric is specially built to last for years, giving the look of a jute rug with more durability.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Taupe Selena Braided Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$86.99
was $115.99

The print and colors of this rug give it a Western, boho air, and the detailed weave means that it looks just as interesting up close as it does from far away. A shopper reported that it feels “thick and soft” and that “windblown rains have had zero impact” on it.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Grey Circuit Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$58.46
was $77.95

This carpet’s organic shapes will make your patio feel more modern and fresh. It’s made of the brand’s durable matte PVC, but it has the look and feel of a natural fiber. Because it's also water- and stain-resistant, so it won’t require too much upkeep.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Ivory Handmade Braided Indoor/Outdoor 5' x 8' Area Rug
Rugs USA
$138.71
was $184.95

Simple and timeless, this handmade rug is a guaranteed hit. The fibers are hand-braided and soft, but they’re also strong and long-lasting. It has over 2,600 five-star reviews, and that’s more than enough endorsement to convince me.

Buy Now
Filed in:
News
Sales & Events
Shopping