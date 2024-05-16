Transform Your Outdoor Space with This Epic Memorial Day Rugs Sale (They’re Up to 80% Off!)
Memorial Day may not get here until a little over a week, but the deals are already starting to roll in. The timing couldn’t be more perfect if you’re moving this summer, or if the new season has you jonesing for a change. Swapping out your rug is a simple way to make a big impact on your space. It’s what grounds a room, bringing it all together visually and making it feel more homey.
While a rug is an unquestionable essential in every room of the house, the same is true for your patio. Your outdoor space will instantly transform when you add a rug to it, becoming something like an extra room. For Memorial Day, Rugs USA’s sale includes a ton of stylish rugs that’ll withstand the elements — you can add the discount code KICKOFF for an extra 25% off everything (including clearance!). Check out the best options below, starting at $37.