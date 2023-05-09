Everything You Need to Know to Find the Best Memorial Day Sales — Plus Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

There are certain times of the year that we like to refer to as “peak sales times.” These are the times of the year when the sales are swinging and the savings are steep. When you read that, you probably immediately think of the end of the year thanks to big annual sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While end-of-the-year sales are massive, there’s another time of the year that is just as big for savings and that’s late spring/early summer — aka May. Thanks to the combination of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Memorial Day sales, this time of the year can be one of the best times to save big on your next big purchase, with Memorial Day in the starring role of savings powerhouse. So, when is Memorial Day weekend, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.