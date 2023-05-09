Everything You Need to Know to Find the Best Memorial Day Sales — Plus Deals You Can Shop Right Now!
There are certain times of the year that we like to refer to as “peak sales times.” These are the times of the year when the sales are swinging and the savings are steep. When you read that, you probably immediately think of the end of the year thanks to big annual sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While end-of-the-year sales are massive, there’s another time of the year that is just as big for savings and that’s late spring/early summer — aka May. Thanks to the combination of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Memorial Day sales, this time of the year can be one of the best times to save big on your next big purchase, with Memorial Day in the starring role of savings powerhouse. So, when is Memorial Day weekend, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year, Memorial Day is on May 29. While the specific date does change each year, the holiday always lands on the last Monday of May.
What to Buy During Memorial Day Sales
When it comes to Memorial Day sales, it’s important to be strategic about what you buy and to go after products in certain categories that are historically marked down for the holiday. According to Consumer Reports, this includes big home spends like mattresses and appliances as well as small kitchen appliances, outdoor tools, and the crème de la crème of the season: grills. We have also found Memorial Day weekend to be a great time to save big on furniture, rugs, and all kinds of tech — especially TVs.
When Do Memorial Day Sales Start?
Like most big sales nowadays, Memorial Day sales start well before the actual holiday. In fact, even though Memorial Day is still a few weeks away, the sales are already starting to roll in and show no signs of stopping. It is important to note, however, that the three-day holiday weekend (May 27-29) is when you can expect to find the best deals as well as special deals from your favorite retailers.
Early Memorial Day Sales
Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 15 of the best early Memorial Day deals you can shop right now.