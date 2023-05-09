Newsletters
Everything You Need to Know to Find the Best Memorial Day Sales — Plus Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
published yesterday
Credit: Heather Keeling

There are certain times of the year that we like to refer to as “peak sales times.” These are the times of the year when the sales are swinging and the savings are steep. When you read that, you probably immediately think of the end of the year thanks to big annual sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While end-of-the-year sales are massive, there’s another time of the year that is just as big for savings and that’s late spring/early summer — aka May. Thanks to the combination of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Memorial Day sales, this time of the year can be one of the best times to save big on your next big purchase, with Memorial Day in the starring role of savings powerhouse. So, when is Memorial Day weekend, when do the sales start, and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.

When is Memorial Day 2023?

This year, Memorial Day is on May 29. While the specific date does change each year, the holiday always lands on the last Monday of May.

What to Buy During Memorial Day Sales

When it comes to Memorial Day sales, it’s important to be strategic about what you buy and to go after products in certain categories that are historically marked down for the holiday. According to Consumer Reports, this includes big home spends like mattresses and appliances as well as small kitchen appliances, outdoor tools, and the crème de la crème of the season: grills. We have also found Memorial Day weekend to be a great time to save big on furniture, rugs, and all kinds of tech — especially TVs.

When Do Memorial Day Sales Start?

Like most big sales nowadays, Memorial Day sales start well before the actual holiday. In fact, even though Memorial Day is still a few weeks away, the sales are already starting to roll in and show no signs of stopping. It is important to note, however, that the three-day holiday weekend (May 27-29) is when you can expect to find the best deals as well as special deals from your favorite retailers.

Early Memorial Day Sales

Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 15 of the best early Memorial Day deals you can shop right now.

1 / 15
The Classic Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1695.00
was $1995.00

If you're familiar with our Best List, you'll know that the Saatva classic mattress won the Best Innerspring category. In addition to two durable layers of innersprings, this sag-free number has a Euro pillow top cover for plenty of cushioning. That, combined with a breathable cotton foundation and special Lumbar Zone technology for spinal alignment, makes this piece a knockout. Right now, you can save $300 during Saatva's Memorial Day Early Bird Sale.

Buy Now
2 / 15
Insignia 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
$349.00
was $549.00

TVs are one of the most coveted items come Memorial Day sales, but why wait when you can save $200 on this Insignia 65-inch LED 4K Fire TV now? With 4K 2160p resolution, immersive DTS Studio Sound, and Alexa voice control, it's one of our favorite deals on this list.

Buy Now
3 / 15
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$199.99
was $239.00

Apple devotees agree that AirPods Pro are worth the splurge, thanks to upgraded features like active noise cancellation, touch sensors, and sure-fit silicone tips. And at 20 percent off, this is an early deal worth taking advantage of.

Buy Now
4 / 15
Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with Self-Clean+
Home Depot
$698.00
was $999.00

Following mattresses and TVs, major appliances are one of the most purchased Memorial Day sale items. Looking for a new washer? This Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washer features Self Clean+ technology, a spacious drum, and a stackable design — all at a $300 discount.

Buy Now
5 / 15
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
$79.95
was $129.99

The ultimate in low-oil cooking, this Ninja Air Fryer can produce crispy, delicious food with up to 75 percent less fat. The 4-quart capacity has ample space (for up to 2 pounds of french fries!), and with minimal preheat time and temperature settings up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, your crispy goodness will be ready in no time. It also has a dehydrating function for fun snacks such as jerky and dried fruit.

Buy Now
6 / 15
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table
Walmart
$247.00
was $344.00

Still on the hunt for the perfect patio set? This gorgeous bistro set may be just what you're looking for. Featuring an eye-catching wicker design, it comes with two cozy, cushioned seats and a matching table perfect for everything from alfresco breakfasts to a summer sunset nightcap.

Buy Now
7 / 15
AS3 Mattress
Amerisleep
$1299.00
was $1749.00

We said it once and we'll say it again: mattresses and Memorial Day go hand in hand. This year, Amerisleep is wasting no time on getting the savings to you as their Memorial Day sale is already live. Right now, you can save $450 on any of their mattresses when you use the code AS450 at checkout. Whether you like your mattresses soft, firm, or perfectly balanced like the AS3, you're bound to find a pick your back and your wallet will thank you for.

Buy Now
8 / 15
Ninja Professional 1000W Blender
Macy’s
$69.99
was $99.95

Blenders are an annual bestseller come Memorial Day weekend, and if you're not quite sold on spending hundreds of dollars on a more expensive blender, this Ninja model is a fantastic choice. Complete with a powerful 1000W motor, six blades, and a 72-oz. jar, it's perfect for creating smoothies, sauces, purees, and more. Oh, and it comes in at just $70.

Buy Now
9 / 15
Z GRILLS 10002B2E Stainless Steel Pellet Grill
Lowe's
$499.00
was $649.00

If a grill is at the top of your Memorial Day shopping list, head to Lowe's to check out their already live grill deals and save big on picks like this one from Z GRILLS. Featuring a fan-forced convection design, this 8-in-1 powerhouse can grill, BBQ, smoke, roast, sear, braise, and bake for the ultimate patio find. Top that off with $150 in savings and it's hard to say no to this bad boy.

Buy Now
10 / 15
GE 27.0 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
Home Depot
$1598.00
was $2399.00

French Door refrigerators are notoriously pricey, but if you head to Home Depot right now you can save over $800 on this best-selling GE model. Wrapped in fingerprint-resistant stainless steel (a must for homes with kiddos), this fridge offers a 27.0 cu. ft. capacity, a one-touch internal water dispenser, and spill-proof shelves designed to contain spills for stress-free organization and cleaning.

Buy Now
11 / 15
Savannah Rattan Round Coffee Table (28")
West Elm
$179.99
was $299.00

Tap into the rattan trend for less than $180 (regularly $299!) via this natural-inspired West Elm coffee table, which measures 27.7 inches in diameter. The grid-like bottom lends a cool, boho decorative element, and the open design would also be perfect for storing a small basket or even stacked poufs underneath.

Buy Now
12 / 15
Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aeroccino Frother
Macy’s
$186.99
was $249.95

Fulfill your at-home espresso dreams with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker. The Centrifusion technology in this machine automatically adjusts brewing parameters, creating the perfect cup of espresso, latte, cappuccino, or coffee. Plus, this bundle version comes with an Aeroccino for excellent milk frothing.

Buy Now
13 / 15
Hillsby Performance Beige Rug
Wayfair
$79.99
was $215.00

If you're looking for a great rug deal, you don't have to wait for Memorial Day — head to Wayfair and pick up this chic beige rug that's currently 63 percent (!) off. It comes in a host of sizes and color variations so you can be sure you'll find one that works with your space.

Buy Now
14 / 15
Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Pet Vacuum
Samsung
$279.99
was $329.99

There’s so much more to this gorgeous rose gold vacuum than just its looks. The Jet 60 Pet Vac clocks in at just 6 lbs., with a 180-degree swivel head to give you access to hard-to-reach places. It boasts a five-layer filtration system that captures nearly 100 percent of microdust particles, so all that pet dander and general household dust will get sucked right up into its high-capacity dust bin. With up to 40 minutes of battery life (plus an extra battery to double its run time), it won't lose power while you're using it. Once you’re done for the day, just remove the battery to charge it.

Buy Now
15 / 15
Bear Elite Hybrid
Bear Mattress
$1373.00
was $2111.00

Say goodbye to aches and pains with the Bear Elite Mattress. After a history of back problems, senior commerce editor Ian decided to give this pick a try. With its hand-quilted cushion cover, three layers of supportive foam, and two layers of coils, this cooling mattress had him sleeping like a baby. "Besides the unparalleled cooling power, my favorite aspect of the Elite Hybrid is that it’s the perfect compromise for my girlfriend and me — but it doesn’t feel like a compromise," he wrote. "I feel like I got the better end of the deal with a firm mattress, while my girlfriend thinks she got the better end of the deal with a soft mattress." In the end, it's sweet dreams all around when you see it's also over $700 off!

Buy Now
 

