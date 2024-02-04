RuPaul’s New Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Line Is Inspired by Joy — And You’ll Want It All
RuPaul once said, “We’re all born naked and the rest is drag.” And that’s true for your walls, too. The RuPaul’s Drag Race host just teamed up with WallPops to release a brand-new line of peel-and-stick wallpaper that will give your space an instant makeover. Packed with bold prints and loud colors, this collection will let you show your true personality (without having to relinquish your security deposit).
The collection is made up of six design groups, aptly named things like RuLeopard, RuJardin, RuDeco, and RuZebra. And within each design group are various different colorways. Sure, you could go with a classic black-and-white zebra print. But why not take a walk on the wild side and try a palette of pink on for size?
RuPaul worked with WallPops to create designs that celebrate self-expression and community. So although the wallpapers are unique and definitely bold, they still work within various different aesthetics from vintage bohemian and kitsch to Art Deco and Old Hollywood.
“I am obsessed with style, colors, and texture,” RuPaul said in a press release. “These things bring me joy, and I believe every human alive is responsible for creating joy in their own life. It doesn’t have to be difficult though — it can be as simple as discovering what your favorite color is and surrounding yourself with it.”
“[WallPops] allowed me to express my wide range of emotions, aesthetic, and flair for design,” he continued. “I’m motivated by music, laughter, joy, dancing … and those are the inspirations I used for these fabulous wallpapers. The collection runs the gamut, from wild and whimsy to classic and subdued. I believe that there’s something here for everyone. And I know that this collection will bring joy, style, and a sense of luxury into your home.”
You can shop the entire collection right now on WallPops’ website. Individual rolls retail for just under $60 and you can calculate just how many rolls you need for your project right there on the listing. And for easy installation and removal help, check out this WallPops How-To page before you sashay away.