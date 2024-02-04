“[WallPops] allowed me to express my wide range of emotions, aesthetic, and flair for design,” he continued. “I’m motivated by music, laughter, joy, dancing … and those are the inspirations I used for these fabulous wallpapers. The collection runs the gamut, from wild and whimsy to classic and subdued. I believe that there’s something here for everyone. And I know that this collection will bring joy, style, and a sense of luxury into your home.”