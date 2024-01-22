Sam’s Club’s Gorgeous 11-Piece Cookware Set Is $400 Less than the Other Kinds
Filling a kitchen with enough cookware for any dish you make requires research, money, and time. And white or gray cookware might be a little too boring for your kitchen’s aesthetic. Beloved brands like Le Creuset and the super-trendy ones all over Instagram aren’t always accessible on a budget, so Sam’s Club is coming in handy with a cookware set that has a cute color for everyone.
The Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set is fit for a housewarming gift, or just a great excuse to toss your old pots and pans. For $160, you’ll get a 9.5-inch fry pan, 11-inch fry pan, 2-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart Dutch oven, 6-quart Dutch oven, 4-quart deep sauté pan, and multi-function stainless-steel basket, and everything comes with a lid (so you don’t have to worry about any spills!).
“I have been debating on what cookware to buy for awhile,” one shopper wrote. “I’m so glad I decided to buy this cookware. As of this writing, I have not had a problem with anything sticking to the pans. Easy clean up, and they look great!!!” And with 11 different colors to choose from — there’s no doubt that this set will look great in your home too. Lavender, peacock, and coral are three of the standout shades of the product, and reviewers love it for its color and high quality.
According to the product’s description, each item has “nonstick interiors and durable heavy-gauge aluminum construction,” so you’ll use less cooking oil and have an easier cleanup after cooking. What else could you ask for?
Kiss your gray, black, and white kitchenware goodbye, and say hello to a brighter (and colorful!) way to cook. Don’t waste time heading to your nearest Sam’s Club, since this product is pretty popular.