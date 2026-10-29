Sam’s Club Is Selling the Prettiest Bow Pillow, and I Need It on My Couch Immediately
I love that the holiday season is basically an excuse to give my space a makeover. My favorite, super-easy way to add a seasonal touch is to swap out my living room pillows — and I recently found some perfect options to instantly bring cozy, festive vibes. Sam’s Club is currently selling a hunter-green pillow shaped like a big bow.
Oversized bows as tree toppers are trending for the 2026 holiday season, but I don’t usually put up my tree until closer to Christmas, so I like that this pillow (although not oversized) is a simple, chic way to join in on this fun trend.
Why Bows Are Big for the 2026 Holiday Season
Big (like, really big!) bows aren’t exactly a new trend — we shared a tutorial for a DIY oversized bow back in 2024 — but it endures for good reason. Take a peek at some home-store holiday offerings, and you’ll see larger-than-life bows are the companion your tree (or your front door) needs this year.
From Anthropologie to Pottery Barn, oversized bows are in. Depending on the size of your space and your tree, you might be able to put your own touch on this trend. But if bows are really all you’re after, you have plenty of options.
Why You Need Sam’s Club Bow Pillow This Holiday Season
I spotted this pillow on a recent press trip to the Sam’s Club headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, earlier this month. The brand practically transported us to Christmas with a fully decorated house filled with its holiday decor — this pillow caught my eye right away. I first noticed the red version (it’s not available online), but the green bow is just as gorgeous. Its simple design — with a solid color, a gathering in the middle, and slight ruching that comes out to either end — would work as an addition to my existing pillows if I didn’t want to put any in storage.
The green bow pillow is also so soft, with a velvet-like covering, and the product listing states the materials include acrylic, polyester, and polyester fiber. It’ll fit where you need it, at 22 inches long and 14 inches high, and it’s listed online for $17.94, although prices may vary by club location.
Other Sam’s Club Holiday Pillows
One pillow is never enough for me, so, of course, I had my eye on other designs from Sam’s Club’s 2026 holiday offerings. First up is the red Nutcracker pillow with what looks like an embroidered Christmas tree with a bow topper, naturally. I love its deep red, almost ruby color, and how it evokes classic holiday vibes — it’d also look great with the green bow. If I wanted to feel like I was spending the holiday in a snow-covered cabin, I’d go for the cozy knit-style pillow with festive imagery like a mitten, a pine tree, and a snowflake, which would also complement the green bow perfectly.
Whether or not an oversized bow sits atop your tree this year, you’ve got plenty of options to bring a version of this trend into your holiday design and add a little seasonal magic to your space.