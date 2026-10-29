One pillow is never enough for me, so, of course, I had my eye on other designs from Sam’s Club’s 2026 holiday offerings. First up is the red Nutcracker pillow with what looks like an embroidered Christmas tree with a bow topper, naturally. I love its deep red, almost ruby color, and how it evokes classic holiday vibes — it’d also look great with the green bow. If I wanted to feel like I was spending the holiday in a snow-covered cabin, I’d go for the cozy knit-style pillow with festive imagery like a mitten, a pine tree, and a snowflake, which would also complement the green bow perfectly.



Whether or not an oversized bow sits atop your tree this year, you’ve got plenty of options to bring a version of this trend into your holiday design and add a little seasonal magic to your space.