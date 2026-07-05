Sam’s Club Is Selling Outdoor Lights That Instantly Change Colors

There’s always something new to peruse at Sam’s Club, and according to a video by @samsclubfavorites, the store currently has a four-pack of Govee Smart Outdoor Spotlights for just $79. The spotlight-style lights are designed to be anchored to the ground, so they’re great for backyards, front yards, or anywhere you can put a garden stake. The lights sit relatively low to the ground, but they’re quite bright, and you can adjust the angle to your liking. Plus, they’re waterproof (so don’t worry about your sprinklers or rain) and designed to work even in very warm or cold environments.