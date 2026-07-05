Sam’s Club Is Selling Outdoor Lights That Instantly Change Colors
Hanging out in the backyard is one of my favorite things to do during the hot, long days of summer. But the sun goes down eventually, and finding outdoor lighting solutions that keep the party going (without costing a fortune) can be challenging.
There’s an easy fix for that: a solid set of outdoor lights. And right now, Sam’s Club is selling these spotlight-style smart lights for a very reasonable price.
What Are the Sam’s Club Govee Smart Outdoor Spotlights?
There’s always something new to peruse at Sam’s Club, and according to a video by @samsclubfavorites, the store currently has a four-pack of Govee Smart Outdoor Spotlights for just $79. The spotlight-style lights are designed to be anchored to the ground, so they’re great for backyards, front yards, or anywhere you can put a garden stake. The lights sit relatively low to the ground, but they’re quite bright, and you can adjust the angle to your liking. Plus, they’re waterproof (so don’t worry about your sprinklers or rain) and designed to work even in very warm or cold environments.
Because these are smart lights, there’s quite a lot of customization to be had. You can manually adjust the color, brightness, and temperature (there are reportedly 16 million possible combinations), or choose from more than 60 preset scenes, such as “sunset” and “Halloween.” The lights can be controlled using the Govee app, but they’re also compatible with Alexa and Google Home — you can even sync the lights with music.
Another Way to Get These Outdoor Lights
Like other warehouse stores like Costco and BJ’s, you need a membership to shop at Sam’s Club. If you don’t, there are other places you can find these specific smart outdoor spotlights. Walmart, Sam’s Club’s sister store, for instance, sells the same 4-pack as Sam’s Club, but they’re $99.99 instead of $79, so you might want to get that membership and start cashing in on some deals.
Buy: Govee Outdoor Spotlights Lite 4 Pack, $99.99