Sam’s Club Is Selling a “Beautiful” $20 Kitchen Find and Shoppers Want Every Color
Struggling to organize random bowls, Tupperware, and other kitchenware ranks highly on my list of everyday misfortunes. That’s why I’m partial to nesting bowls, which fit neatly into my cabinets and hold plenty of food. If you’re also on the hunt for a better storage solution, good news: Sam’s Club is selling a five-pack of stunning mixing bowls, and the price is unbeatable.
Instagrammer @ohheysamsclub recently spotted the stunning bowls that come in a set of five with matching lids. They’re available in blue, gray, and green pathways and come in five different sizes: 34.9 fluid ounces, 61.5 fluid ounces, 99 fluid ounces, 148.5 fluid ounces, and 213 fluid ounces. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe, so you won’t have to worry about a lengthy kitchen cleanup.
“HOW BEAUTIFUL are these nesting, lidded mixing bowl sets?! $19.98 Member’s Mark Wheat Straw Mixing Bowl Set,” the account said in their caption. The comments are equally enthusiastic. “i have these in a different colorway and i just want to say these are the best bowl! so lids are so convenient and cant beat the price,” one said.”I have the last version of these and they are the best bowls,” another said.
Can’t make it to your local Sam’s Club store? Don’t worry, the retailer is also selling these mixing bowl sets online, where it boasts a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars based on over 30 reviews.
“You know when you have leftovers and you’re looking through your storage cabinet that has nothing but random lids? This set came to my rescue on such a night,” one reviewer wrote.
“This entire set has a look and vibe that I adore,” another reviewer said. “Another benefit is the way they nestle into one another to prevent clutter when being stored. It stayed cool to the touch even when I tried to store some warm items in it, which is convenient for serving.”
Right now, the set retails for $19.98 both in stores and on Sam’s Club’s website. However, keep in mind that prices for in-person versus online shopping often fluctuate.
So whether you’re looking for bowls to hold your everyday snacks or dinner party fare, keep your eyes peeled for this chic, endlessly adaptable set.