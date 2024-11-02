Newsletters

This Cute Find Is the Sneakiest Way to Hide Cord Clutter (You’ll Want 2 or 3!)

Anyone who lives in a home with weird outlet layouts knows the struggle of finding a place to charge devices that’s within reach. Oftentimes you find yourself having to climb behind the couch, move your bed, or unplug all your other electronics just to get a charge — but there’s a clever little device available at Sam’s Club right now that makes charging up so much easier and cuter. It looks like a faux plant, but it’s a charging station that comes with three charging ports so you can power up your devices all in one go.

“I immediately grabbed this PowerPlant USB Charger for my office!” the creator behind Sam’s Club Lovers wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post. “It features 3 charging ports and is such a great idea — it looks super realistic and doubles up as a charging station! Just $29.96.”

“That’s cute,” one person commented on the post. Another person said, “I saw one of those plant chargers at a friend’s house last week — super cool idea!”

The iHome Powerplant features a lush cluster of faux succulents planted in a high-gloss white pot that comes with two USB-C and one USB-A charging ports. The entire thing fits perfectly on a side table or desk so you can always have a charger right within reach. And when you don’t need to plug in, just turn the pot around to conceal the charging ports and make the entire thing totally inconspicuous. 

“Perfect desktop size,” one person wrote on Sam’s Club’s website, adding, “So cute and functional.” Another person wrote in their review: “Great countertop charger. Works well.”

Kohl’s is selling a similar artificial plant charging station for $39.99 with two USB charging ports plus space to charge an iPhone, Samsung, or Android phone. It’s a sneaky way to charge up all your devices without the usual outlet eyesore. Not to mention, it’s a much better solution for organizing cord clutter

