Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Gorgeous Console Table That Will “Stop You in Your Tracks”

Your search for the perfect media console is over. If you subscribe to a modern, clean-lined aesthetic, then you need to check out a brand-new piece that dropped at Sam’s Club. It’s super-sleek, has so much storage space, and can be used as a TV stand, buffet cabinet, bar station, or even bedroom dresser. You might find that you need more than one — it’s just that good!

“POV: You fall in love at the club … At @samsclub, that is,” the caption of a recent Woah, Wait. Walmart? Instagram post reads. “The Callen Console stopped me in my tracks. I mean, can you even handle this BEAUTY?! The details, the shape, and there’s no wasted space. *Chef’s kiss.* They built it with media in mind, but it’s so versatile! Where would you put it??”

“O M G,” one person commented on the Instagram post. Another person said, “Sooooo pretty!!!” The creator behind the account even commented, “I can think of *three* different spots for it in my house.”

The Sam’s Club Callen Console can fit most flat-screen TVs up to 80″ and 135 pounds, featuring cord cut-outs in the back for all your media needs. It comes with one adjustable and two fixed inner shelves, plus has soft-close invisible hinges. And how stunning is the black finish? It’s perfect for small spaces, too, at 72″ by 19″by 30.”

“Furniture piece looks great in my room,” one Sam’s Club reviewer wrote. “I am using it to store liquor and glassware rather than a TV console. Works great. Bottles fit perfectly on both sides and my glassware takes up the middle shelf.” They also noted that the piece comes with touch-up paint in case the top or body gets scratched.

It’s currently available for $599, which sounds steep, but this media console would go for twice the price at other modern home brands. Run to your nearest store or shop online to grab a Callen Console while they’re still in stock.

