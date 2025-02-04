This Find from the Sam’s Club Kids’ Section Is Absolutely Mesmerizing (Just $15!)
Winter’s not over yet, which means you might be looking for something to add a little cheer to your space. One trick that I’ve learned? The most fun stuff is often in the kids’ section, and there’s nothing stopping you from running down to the one in Sam’s Club to grab one of their prismatic lamps (to go on top of their cute media console).
These prismatic lamps are available through Olivia & Finn, a brand dedicated to kids’ decor, and they’re so cool that you’re going to want one in every room of your home.
“This little light of mine, I’m going to let it SHINE!” Ashley from the Oh Hey, Sam’s Club Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. They spotted the prismatic lamps at their Sam’s Club location, but you can find them online, too.
Each lamp is just $15 and it comes in five fun shapes: mushroom, unicorn, bear, whale, rocket, and butterfly.
The lamps are made with a high-shine iridescent material that reflects light in a way that makes it sparkle in the sunlight during the day. Then, when the sun sets and you turn the lamp on, it literally glitters from the inside out to produce a stunning rainbow glow that’s completely mesmerizing.
“[It’s] a cool accent light!” one Sam’s Club shopper wrote in their review. “Bigger than I expected and well-lit! It is really pretty and really brightens up her room. The 3D aspect allows it to stand up alone and is very sturdy.”
“This whale-shaped multicolored light is very nifty,” another person wrote. “I plugged it in on my desk for when I work from home to brighten up the place with light and something nice to look at. It makes my office more fun to be in.”
You can definitely pick one of these lamps up for a kid in your life, but make sure to grab one for yourself, too — because otherwise you’re going to be jealous. They’re just that cool, and for $15 you’ll have an instant conversation-starter that everyone will be obsessed with.