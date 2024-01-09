Sam’s Club Is Selling a 30-Piece Pyrex Storage Set For Less Than $30
Sam’s Club has heard the cries of all those who have been having trouble organizing all the food in their fridge after hosting all of those holiday dinners. That’s why the company is selling a 30-piece Pyrex set that only costs $29.98.
The Pyrex Simply Store Glass Food Storage Containers feature a variety of glass containers with color-coded airtight lids, making the products effortless to organize and your food easy to store. The containers also come in various shapes and sizes to fill your different storage needs, including five 1-cups, four 2-cups, two 3-cups, two 4-cups, and two 7-cups.
In terms of durability, the containers are made of high-quality tempered glass, so they’re safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. In addition, every cup is stain- and odor-resistant, therefore “it stays clean and preserves your food’s fresh flavors,” the company said.
“Great deal,” a review reads. “I always use glass for prep or leftovers.”
Another satisfied customer added: “I love my Pyrex. The glass is durable, doesn’t hold in smells, and the fact that you can see what’s inside is a must for me. The lids fit securely and won’t let any liquid out. They are the perfect size. I love that I can take them straight out of the freezer and pop them into the oven. Of course, removing the lid first.”
Take note though that while the containers are made of super durable glass, the lids are not. So always be careful in handling the plastic lids so they’ll last as long as the containers.
The Pyrex Simply Store Glass Food Storage Containers are priced at $29.98, and are available both online and in physical stores. But since this is glass we’re talking about, we recommend just buying the set at your nearest Sam’s Club location to prevent possible breakage in the mail. If you’re a risk taker or you don’t need such a large set, there are smaller sets online that might work better for your space and needs.
Buy: Pyrex Simply Store 14-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set, $29.27 (normally $32.99)