Sam’s Club Is Selling a 30-Piece Pyrex Storage Set For Less Than $30

The Pyrex Simply Store Glass Food Storage Containers are priced at $29.98, and are available both online and in physical stores. But since this is glass we’re talking about, we recommend just buying the set at your nearest Sam’s Club location to prevent possible breakage in the mail. If you’re a risk taker or you don’t need such a large set, there are smaller sets online that might work better for your space and needs.



Buy: Pyrex Simply Store 14-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set, $29.27 (normally $32.99)