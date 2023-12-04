You Can Stay at Santa’s Cabin — For Free

The sleeping accommodations are, of course, as festive as can be. Santa Claus’ Cabin has been given a “Yuletide makeover complete with traditional Lapland decorations, a wardrobe of elf-wear, and all the accessories you could ever expect from a cozy elven bolthole in the depths of the Arctic circle,” as they note. You can even roast chestnuts by an open fire if you please.



With a three-night stay between December 18 and 21, one night will be in Santa Claus’ Cabin, with the other two nights in an Airbnb nearby. Visit Finland is providing complimentary return flights to Rovaniemi from London Heathrow Airport via Finnair, and guests will need to book their own flights to and from London. The stay includes up to two adults and two children, and breakfast and dinner are included.