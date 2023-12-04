You Can Stay at Santa’s Cabin — For Free
Santa Claus, his darling wife, and his crew of elves are the MVPs of the holiday season, and now the man in red is giving a few lucky guests the chance to stay in his cabin — for free. Santa is teaming up with Airbnb, and they’re inviting prospective elves to book a visit to the world’s official Santa Claus’ Post Office, which includes a sleepover in Santa Claus’ Cabin.
Located in Rovaniemi, Finland (aka Santa’s hometown), Santa’s Official Post Office will be open for booking requests beginning at 5 a.m. Eastern on December 11. And, yes, it really is free.
In a statement, Chief Elf of Santa Claus’ Main Post Office and Airbnb host Katja said, “The elves have been working around the clock to transform Santa Claus’ Cabin into a winter wonderland. We want this to be a magical and immersive experience for a family in search of the ultimate yuletide experience. Not only will guests get to sleep in Santa Claus’ Cabin, but they’ll also get a sneak peek behind the scenes of the world’s official Santa Claus’ Post Office during our liveliest time of the year.”
Not only will guests get a “crash course in elfing,” but they’ll get to learn about the inner workings of the post office, even stamping and sending out letters back to families from around the globe. Visitors will also be treated to traditional Finnish meals, go on a snowmobile activity, take a trip to see the northern lights, and warm up in a traditional sauna.
The sleeping accommodations are, of course, as festive as can be. Santa Claus’ Cabin has been given a “Yuletide makeover complete with traditional Lapland decorations, a wardrobe of elf-wear, and all the accessories you could ever expect from a cozy elven bolthole in the depths of the Arctic circle,” as they note. You can even roast chestnuts by an open fire if you please.
With a three-night stay between December 18 and 21, one night will be in Santa Claus’ Cabin, with the other two nights in an Airbnb nearby. Visit Finland is providing complimentary return flights to Rovaniemi from London Heathrow Airport via Finnair, and guests will need to book their own flights to and from London. The stay includes up to two adults and two children, and breakfast and dinner are included.
And it certainly seems like you’ll receive a warm welcome, no matter how frightful the weather outside may be. Amanda Cupples, general manager of Northern Europe at Airbnb, said, “We’re thrilled that the Chief Elf has decided to share their space on Airbnb and invite a family to experience this unique festive stay, where they’ll help sort through Christmas letters from children worldwide and participate in unforgettable adventures like snowmobile excursions, northern lights sightings, and traditional saunas — creating memories that will last a lifetime along the way.”
Heli Jimenez, senior director, international marketing at business Finland, added, “There is nothing more magical than visiting Finland during the festive Christmas period — from taking in the wonder of the northern lights, strolling the festive streets, or enjoying the snowy white scenery. We’re delighted this family will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as they work alongside Santa’s Chief Elf in her official post office.”