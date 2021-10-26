41 Ways to Save Money on Moving Costs, According to Experts

29. If you’re selling your home before moving, consider selling your home furnished or partially furnished, or tell the buyers that certain furniture pieces and accessories in the home are for sale and you are willing to negotiate on price, says Jen Turano, agent at Brown Harris Stevens. If there are items you’re OK with leaving behind, let the buyers know that you’re willing to leave them at no cost. If the buyers of your home do not want any of the furniture or accessories in your home, tell your real estate agent that you can either sell or give away the items.