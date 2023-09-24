Newsletters
There’s a Charming 450-Square-Foot Tugboat Home for Sale in Seattle

Arielle Tschinkel
Seattle house hunters might think finding an affordable waterfront home is next to impossible, but if you’re willing to live in an actual tugboat, your dream home is available and waiting for you to move in. Located along the Ballard Locks canal is Hobo, a “rustic houseboat” that’s on the market for $300,000. And yes, this 1984 build is as cute and charming as you’d imagine.

Making a splash on r/zillowgonewild, the 450-square-foot houseboat includes one bedroom and one bathroom, measuring 30’x15′ on a ferro-cement hull. Along with ample natural light, the two-story interior is wrapped in cherry wood, and you can even prop the roof hatch open to watch the stars right from the top story loft bedroom nook. It’s recently gotten a fresh coat of paint above the water line, along with a new fridge and water heater as well. There’s a stove, small fireplace, and cozy living space on the main level.

Of course, you’ll also enjoy access to the bike and foot path, and your neighbors will include  the turtles, beavers, otters, native birds, and migrating birds who congregate close to the shoreline. The listing mentions a $750 monthly docking fee (which also includes utilities), but it might be worth it if you’re hoping to live out your Sleepless in Seattle dreams in the most unexpected way.

Redditors had mixed reactions to the listing, namely with concern over the amount of ladders within the space. But if you’re agile and not afraid of a few ladders, it might just be the tugboat house for you. Toot toot!

 

