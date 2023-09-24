There’s a Charming 450-Square-Foot Tugboat Home for Sale in Seattle

Of course, you’ll also enjoy access to the bike and foot path, and your neighbors will include the turtles, beavers, otters, native birds, and migrating birds who congregate close to the shoreline. The listing mentions a $750 monthly docking fee (which also includes utilities), but it might be worth it if you’re hoping to live out your Sleepless in Seattle dreams in the most unexpected way.



Redditors had mixed reactions to the listing, namely with concern over the amount of ladders within the space. But if you’re agile and not afraid of a few ladders, it might just be the tugboat house for you. Toot toot!