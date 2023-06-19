This TikToker Uncovered a Secret Closet That’s “Frozen in the ‘70s”
You truly never know what you’ll find at an estate sale, as one TikTok user recently discovered. Allie, who works for an estate sale company, shows off some of the unique and strange things she finds in other people’s homes. Her latest catch is downright groovy, because it’s quite literally a time capsule from the 1970s.
Giving followers a video tour of a hidden closet she found tucked away in a bedroom recently, Allie wrote: “This home had a hidden closet off of a bedroom that was frozen in the 70s. It was perfection.” Joking in her caption that the secret closet would belong to “That ‘70s Show” character Eric Foreman (played by Topher Grace), she showed off the closet walls, lined with original posters from the iconic decade, including Pink Floyd, Styx, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, “Saturday Night Fever,” and more.
Also on the walls is a handmade collage out of magazine clippings reading the name “Shari,” with Allie revealing that the house is actually Shari’s childhood home. Of course, when the clip started to go viral, Shari’s newfound internet fans wanted everything inside the closet to be preserved as-is, because you simply can’t replicate that level of cool these days.
“Don’t move a single thing in there! It’s perfect!” wrote one person, while another wrote, “you have no idea how much money i would be willing to pay for those posters.” Another person added: “that is a time capsule keep everything.”
The hidden gem is proof positive that you never know what treasures you might behold when touring a house, and you don’t want to overlook any seemingly innocuous closet doors. Far out, right?