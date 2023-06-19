This TikToker Uncovered a Secret Closet That’s “Frozen in the ‘70s”

Giving followers a video tour of a hidden closet she found tucked away in a bedroom recently, Allie wrote: “This home had a hidden closet off of a bedroom that was frozen in the 70s. It was perfection.” Joking in her caption that the secret closet would belong to “That ‘70s Show” character Eric Foreman (played by Topher Grace), she showed off the closet walls, lined with original posters from the iconic decade, including Pink Floyd, Styx, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, “Saturday Night Fever,” and more.