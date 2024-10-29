The Surprising Reason Selena Gomez Doesn’t Sleep In Her Bedroom Anymore

Often, anxiety and insomnia go hand in hand. Although it’s unclear if Gomez was experiencing insomnia, Capano has tips for that as well. “For those experiencing sleep issues like insomnia, I recommend utilizing mindfulness exercises, grounding techniques, and relaxation methods, ideally in a distraction-free environment without phones or other people around.“



Gomez’s experience highlights just how strongly your environment can affect your emotions. And if you’ve ever laid in bed, awake with just the feeling of thoughts swirling in your head, you’re not alone. According to NAMI, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. And thanks to public figures like Selena Gomez, people can feel supported when their very own bed becomes their enemy. If you have to ditch your bed or bedroom to find some peace at night, make sure you bring your comfiest blanket with you.