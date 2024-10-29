The Surprising Reason Selena Gomez Doesn’t Sleep In Her Bedroom Anymore
Selena Gomez is as known for being open about her mental health as she is for her music and role in Only Murders in the Building. And recently, the Rare Beauty founder spoke about how her mental health issues have affected her relationship with sleep and her bedroom.
“I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore,” Selena Gomez said at the Wonderminds’ inaugural Virtual Mental Fitness Summit that took place on October 10, World Mental Health Day. She went on to say that her reason for moving out of her bedroom is “because I associate it with such a really dark time.”
She continued, “Being anxious is so debilitating sometimes. I didn’t want to leave my bed for years and part of it was I wasn’t doing the work. You have to believe in yourself and do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit.”
Curious about whether Gomez’s actions are common, I asked Licensed Mental Health Counselor Natalie Capano for her insights. For starters, Gomez is far from the only person to avoid her bedroom after endless sleepless nights.
“This is absolutely a common experience. Mental health issues like anxiety and depression often manifest at home because it is a safe space and people are often more honest with themselves about their mood states and their emotions when they are at home rather than at work, in public settings, or interacting with others,” explains Capano.
Capano notes that when people are struggling mentally, their home environment, particularly their bed, can become closely associated with their emotional state. So where should people sleep if they have a negative connotation with their bedroom?
“I would recommend sleeping in a place where one feels safe and comfortable as much as possible if it’s not their bedroom,” Capano says. “Although we might not notice it while we sleep, our environment significantly impacts the quality of our sleep, which ultimately affects how we feel the next day and our overall mental health.”
During the summit, Gomez also shared that when she is trying to get her momentum back, being active, putting herself around safe people, or being there for a friend who is going through something helps her.
Capano echoed this, stating, “For basic coping skills and strategies I always recommend going back to basics. The things that we know that are good for ourselves, like socializing with friends and family, taking breaks, going outside and trying to be in the sun to get fresh air (even if only for a few minutes), and, most important, being gentle and patient with ourselves are good strategies to try.”
Often, anxiety and insomnia go hand in hand. Although it’s unclear if Gomez was experiencing insomnia, Capano has tips for that as well. “For those experiencing sleep issues like insomnia, I recommend utilizing mindfulness exercises, grounding techniques, and relaxation methods, ideally in a distraction-free environment without phones or other people around.“
Gomez’s experience highlights just how strongly your environment can affect your emotions. And if you’ve ever laid in bed, awake with just the feeling of thoughts swirling in your head, you’re not alone. According to NAMI, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. And thanks to public figures like Selena Gomez, people can feel supported when their very own bed becomes their enemy. If you have to ditch your bed or bedroom to find some peace at night, make sure you bring your comfiest blanket with you.