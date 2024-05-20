Known as “forever chemicals” because they are nearly indestructible, PFAS — short for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances — are able to withstand water, oil, grease, and heat. They’re typically used in food packaging, but can also be found in cooking appliances and electronics (even our water-resistant rain gear). Traces can be found in the water we drink, given the ways these chemicals seep into our natural resources through landfills, sewer dumps, and more. So yes, these chemicals can be found in our sparkling water, but they’re also found in a variety of other items we use on the daily.