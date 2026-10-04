Why Designers Like Shea McGee Are Skipping Kitchen Islands (and What They’re Choosing Instead!)

Instead of treating the kitchen as a purely functional workspace, design pros are working to make these spaces feel more relaxed and layered. Part of that shift has to do with furniture and layout upgrades that are encouraging homeowners and their guests to actually linger in the kitchen. Like McGee, many designers are working to make the kitchen feel truly connected to the rest of the home, despite it having a clear functionality. And according to McGee, one hallmark kitchen staple is particularly ripe for an overhaul.