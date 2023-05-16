Shea McGee’s New Class Is Offering You a Shot at Her Design Wisdom
Designer Shea McGee has become a household name because of her elevated yet approachable interiors. But ask anyone who’s tried to emulate her looks in their own homes, and they’ll likely say this: It isn’t easy making style seem so effortless.
Thankfully, McGee is poised to give step-by-step instructions on her craft as an instructor of Sessions by MasterClass, which debuts today, May 16. If you’re looking for a shot at world-class advice for decorating a room, this is it.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Members of MasterClass, the online platform that streams wisdom from renowned subjects, will learn everything they need to know about furnishing their home using McGee’s distinct eye in a course aptly named “Design a Space You Love.” It starts with creating a moodboard and design plan, moves on to creating and finalizing a layout, progresses to picking the right furniture and lighting, and ends on choosing the best accessories.
“After taking my session on MasterClass, members will walk away with one newly designed and decorated room in their home, alongside the knowledge they need to design, furnish, and decorate spaces that reflect their personality and style,” McGee said in a press release.
About a decade ago, as Instagram was gaining speed as a lookbook of creativity and a launch pad for influencing — a nascent term at the time — McGee was posting pictures of neutral rooms that struck a balance between traditional and modern sensibilities. She preferred creams and caramels, or linen and stripes, and her work reflected the type of casual family home found behind a picket fence of aspiration.
Fast forward to today, and McGee is the famed co-founder and chief creative officer of Studio McGee, a business she shares with her husband, Syd McGee. They host the Emmy-nominated home improvement show “Dream Home Makeover” on Netflix, are co-authors of a New York Times bestselling book called “Make Life Beautiful,” and have an ongoing line at Target.
“Shea has revolutionized the home-renovation world, inspiring millions to create timeless homes they love living in,” David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, said in a press release. “In her session, she’ll break down her approachable design and decoration process, which has never been shared this extensively before, to show members how to create the space of their dreams on any budget.”
Consider signing up for the class, and McGee will act as a digital mentor ahead of hosting guests for summer. After all, there’s nothing wrong with getting an “A” for effort, but we all remember what it feels like when a teacher’s instruction really pays off.