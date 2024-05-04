I’m a Shopping Editor and This Is the One Thing I’m Buying from Wayfair’s Way Day Sale

“Just a fabulous rug that looks amazing and much more expensive than the price suggests. The look I was seeking at a very affordable price. It is wearing well and showing no sign of matting. Feels plush, too. A win-win.” — Diane

“Nice colors, very soft! I was nervous to order a rug online without seeing it/touching it, this is a nice quality rug, I’m very happy!” — Katherine

“This rug was placed in our rental home and it is standing the test of time and wear!! We placed it under our dining table which seats 12. It gets a lot of tough wear and still looks good!” — Joan