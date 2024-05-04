I’m a Shopping Editor and This Is the One Thing I’m Buying from Wayfair’s Way Day Sale
As a shopping editor, I’m always on the lookout for products that make life at home more appealing from the ceiling down to the floor. Although I love finding innovative storage solutions, ultra-cozy bedding, and spoils for my pets, decor is one of my favorite areas to explore. You can change up the vibe of an entire room simply by adding curtains or art, and it doesn’t stop there. Even my air purifier is decorated with an exclusive print that brings life to my living room. However, you don’t have to go all out with an air purifier to elevate your space. An attractive rug will do the trick just fine. And there’s no better time to shop for one than this weekend at Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year: Way Day.
During Way Day, you can score up to 80% off big-ticket items, including sofas, beds, and dining sets. There are also thousands of flash deals on the line. Plus, free shipping on everything. The one item that’s caught my eye from the sale is the Greyleigh Bridgeton Grey Sleek Area Rug, which you can snag for 79% off today.
The Greyleigh Bridgeton Gray Sleek Area Rug is a high-low pile floor covering available in 14 sizes, including round, oval, and square shapes. Plush enough to sink your toes into, it sports an abstract pattern in black and white that’s complementary to modern decor in just about any color. The rug also has a distressed texture that gives it a faded, worn appearance and relaxed feel. Because it’s stain-resistant, the rug is suitable for high-traffic areas, though a rug pad is recommended to keep it in place.
What Wayfair Shoppers Are Saying
“Just a fabulous rug that looks amazing and much more expensive than the price suggests. The look I was seeking at a very affordable price. It is wearing well and showing no sign of matting. Feels plush, too. A win-win.” — Diane
“Nice colors, very soft! I was nervous to order a rug online without seeing it/touching it, this is a nice quality rug, I’m very happy!” — Katherine
“This rug was placed in our rental home and it is standing the test of time and wear!! We placed it under our dining table which seats 12. It gets a lot of tough wear and still looks good!” — Joan
In addition to savings through the website, you can score an extra 20% off by using the code WAYDAY20 at checkout on the Wayfair app. No matter which way you choose, you’re going to save big. Happy shopping!
Buy: Greyleigh Bridgeton Gray Sleep Area Rug, 5’3” x 7’7”, $195.99 (normally $525)