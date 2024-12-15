This Simple Hack Uses a Basic Bathroom Staple in the Most Unexpected Way (It’s So Pretty!)

If you decide to iron the two curtains together like Christen did, make sure you adjust your heat settings based on the shower’s fabric content. Because many of them are made of polyester, they may melt under high heat.



While you’re making all your holiday hosting plans, remember to check out the shower curtain selection at your favorite home store if you can’t find a tablecloth that fits your style. You’ll never look at shower curtains (or any curtains!) the same way again!