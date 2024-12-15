This Simple Hack Uses a Basic Bathroom Staple in the Most Unexpected Way (It’s So Pretty!)
In today’s installment of “why didn’t I think of that?” we’re talking shower curtains — shower curtains used as tablecloths, to be exact. Instagram user Brooke Christen (@nestingwithgrace) just blew my mind because she used a cotton shower curtain as a tablecloth for a recent dinner party, and there’s no way you would guess that the piece of fabric was originally intended for the bathroom.
“Getting creative and using a shower curtain as my tablecloth, the perfect starting off point for my fall table setting with @anthropologie,” Christen wrote in her caption. To get the look, she took two pretty patterned shower curtains and combined them into one sizable “tablecloth,” using a bit of no-sew tape and the heat from an iron to fuse the edges together.
“Well that is genius! I never find any tablecloths I like,” one person commented on Christen’s post. Another said, “Tablecloth of my dreams.”
Christen used two of the Nathalie Lete Marais organic cotton shower curtains from Anthropologie for her tablescape, but you can get creative with one you already own or something from another brand. There’s always the option to use a regular window curtain, too!
For a cheaper style that’s still tabletop-worthy, a pair of these $39 striped curtains from Pottery Barn would also be a great staple to add to your collection.
If you decide to iron the two curtains together like Christen did, make sure you adjust your heat settings based on the shower’s fabric content. Because many of them are made of polyester, they may melt under high heat.
While you’re making all your holiday hosting plans, remember to check out the shower curtain selection at your favorite home store if you can’t find a tablecloth that fits your style. You’ll never look at shower curtains (or any curtains!) the same way again!