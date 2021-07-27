4 Signs You Should Halt Your Home Search for a Few Months

Another sign that you need to take a break: you’re not finding anything in your price range — even if you’re not looking for a steal of a deal. “Low mortgage rates certainly offset higher home prices, but you may want to halt your home search if you are getting priced out,” advises Dennis Hsii, cofounder and Realtor at Highland Premiere. You may have to make compromises, but he says you need to make sure that you’re making the right compromises. “Remember that historically, when interest rates go up, borrowing drops and home prices come down,” he says.