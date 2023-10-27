The $7 Find That’ll Keep Your Countertop Organized and Spotless

“I just love this spoon rest because it offers 4 slots for utensils and a space on the back for my largest pan lid. Keeps everything organized and clean. I would highly recommend this item to anyone!” — spadahlia

“This utensil rest is well made and quite sturdy. However, my favorite use for the utensil rest is on the arm of my Lazyboy recliner. I place my tablet in its case in the landscape position on the arm of the chair inside of the utility rest. This enables me to read, play games or answer email without having to strain my neck or constantly hold the tablet.” — missouri pianocat

“I received this a few weeks ago, and I have used it just about every day since, and sometimes multiple times a day. It holds my tongs, spatulas, you name it. Also, the slot to put a lid is very helpful. I also use that slot to hold seasoning packets upright while I wait for water to boil. Easy cleanup! I just love it!” — LuvDessert