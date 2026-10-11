Stop Buying Pillow Covers — This Easy Scarf DIY Is So Much Prettier

What I love about these pillow covers is that there’s more than one way to style them. The first way that Anmy shows is with the knots facing out. This gives your couch or bed so much texture thanks to the knotted ruffles and pleats created by the tying. Or you can style the pillows with the knots facing inward to create a cleaner look, and let the motif of your silk scarf really shine. This is such a fabulous way to display your scarf collection while giving your space a refreshing pop of color and pattern.