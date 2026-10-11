Stop Buying Pillow Covers — This Easy Scarf DIY Is So Much Prettier
In an effort to avoid clutter and save some money in the process, I’ve entered what I’m calling my “use what I have” era. It’s a fun challenge to fall back in love with the items I’ve already collected, and it’s even more fun to make myself find new ways to use them. Needless to say, when I stumbled upon this hack for refreshing throw pillows with silk scarves, I knew it was right up my use-what-I-have alley.
“Who says a silk scarf belongs in a drawer? Wear it. Frame it. Use it as a gift wrap … and when you’re ready for a change, as shown here, transform it into a decorative pillow in just a few minutes,” reads the caption of an Instagram post from Anmy Leuthold, the designer behind Elwyn Silk Scarves. “Goals: Find new ways to enjoy the things we already own. Beautiful things should live many lives.”
How to Upcycle Silk Scarves into Pillow Covers (No Sewing Required!)
If you have a collection of silk or cotton scarves in your closet (waiting to see the light of day!) then this DIY is for you. First, you’ll need a scarf that’s larger than the pillow you want to cover. The corners of the scarf should be able to tie in the center of the pillow when the pillow is placed on the scarf’s bias, or diagonal.
Tie the first two opposite scarf ends into a knot in the center of the pillow. Then, take the other two scarf ends and pull them under the first knot. Pull them so that they can be tied over the first knot and then knot them as well. Give the tie ends a good fluff to give the scarf cover a more finished look, and that’s it!
The Best Way to Style Silk Scarf Pillows
What I love about these pillow covers is that there’s more than one way to style them. The first way that Anmy shows is with the knots facing out. This gives your couch or bed so much texture thanks to the knotted ruffles and pleats created by the tying. Or you can style the pillows with the knots facing inward to create a cleaner look, and let the motif of your silk scarf really shine. This is such a fabulous way to display your scarf collection while giving your space a refreshing pop of color and pattern.
You’re on your way to saving so much money while still indulging in a full seasonal refresh. “Great idea, thank you, [I’ve] been looking for something like this for my throw pillow obsession,” one person commented on Anmy’s post. Get your scarves out of the closet and give them a job. You may never find yourself buying throw pillow covers again!