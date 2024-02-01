It’s Official! Single Women Own More Homes than Single Men

As for how they landed on these numbers, LendingTree analyzed microdata from the U.S. Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey, focusing on owner-occupied housing units whose owners were living by themselves. The researchers divided the number of homes occupied by either men or women homeowners who lived by themselves by the total number of owner-occupied homes in a state, taking into account homes with multiple owners and occupying residents. They then subtracted the percentage of homes owned by women who live alone in a state by the percentage of homes owned by men who live alone in that same state.



Put simply: Let’s hear it for girl power! For more info, check out the full report here.