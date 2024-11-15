The “Sitting/Standing” Rule Changed How I Hang Art (It’s Going to Blow Your Mind, Too!)

As for artwork, photographs, and mirrors hung above a piece of furniture such as your sofa, media console, dresser, or foyer table, the rules change a bit. If 60 or 65 inches makes sense with what you’re hanging, go for it — but if it’s tripping you up, Livingston suggests another guideline.



“If you’re going to hang something above furniture, you’ll want to leave no more than eight to 10 inches of space between the surface and the bottom of the frame,” says Livingston. “It’s tempting to hang it higher, but that’s all you need to make both things feel connected.”



And remember, if you have a single, small piece of wall art or decor and hanging it less than a foot above your console tables or credenzas seems silly, it’s best to add more to create an arrangement. One rule that hasn’t changed for me — even after learning the standing and sitting room rules — is that when in doubt, build up.