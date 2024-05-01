The fact that the apartment (dubbed The SKITTLES Littles Living apartment) is free for a whole year (SKITTLES is covering the rent for a lucky winner!) isn’t the only bonus. You get to live in a color-drenched space that encourages happiness — a signature of Klarić’s designs. Her work is known for its vibrant maximalism, and she doesn’t shy away from using bold colors (just look at her colorful Miami apartment!).