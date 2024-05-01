You Can Live in This 353-Square-Foot Skittles-Themed Apartment Rent Free (for a Whole Year!)
I’ve always thought using a light, neutral color palette can make a small home feel larger. Often, I’d shy away from incorporating bright shades into my spaces out of fear that it would emphasize the lack of square feet and make the space feel boxy. But after seeing the micro apartment that interior decorator Dani Klarić designed in partnership with SKITTLES®, I knew I was completely wrong.
In September 2023, SKITTLES announced its newest take on the classic candy — miniature-size bites that still pack big flavor (formally called SKITTLES Littles). To celebrate, the brand partnered with Klarić, who was included in Apartment Therapy’s 2024 class of Design Changemakers, to decorate a 353-square-foot apartment in Carmel Place, Manhattan’s first micro-unit building.
The fact that the apartment (dubbed The SKITTLES Littles Living apartment) is free for a whole year (SKITTLES is covering the rent for a lucky winner!) isn’t the only bonus. You get to live in a color-drenched space that encourages happiness — a signature of Klarić’s designs. Her work is known for its vibrant maximalism, and she doesn’t shy away from using bold colors (just look at her colorful Miami apartment!).
“I’ve been SKITTLES’ biggest fan since I was young. I grew up with SKITTLES,” Klarić says. “So throwing in the whimsical branding from SKITTLES with our whimsical style and design was very cool to curate.”
Klarić explains that home is very “experiential” and that she wanted it to feel as though you’re walking into a “SKITTLES Littles tube.” And fun greets you right when you walk through the door. Whether it’s the orange ceiling, cloud wallpaper, ’70s-disco-inspired sensory squishy floor tiles, hand-wrapped vinyl cabinets, or life-size SKITTLES, liveliness is packed into every square inch. (Plus, all of the additions are renter-friendly.)
This apartment is the smallest home Klarić has ever decorated, but it’s still bursting with her signature more-is-more aesthetic. She encourages people to “think outside the box” when it comes to decorating, regardless of the size of their homes. But she’s also picked up some specific tips along the way.
“I think adding artwork is always the best option because it’s like a great way to show your personality and add more color, as well as just keeping stuff mounted on the wall because you’re taking up less space on the floor,” she explains.
But even though color and liveliness are abundant in the apartment, Klarić created a space that doesn’t feel cramped — even with the limited square feet. Incorporating transitional, functional furniture pieces, like a classic Murphy bed, shelving in the media console, and a movable desk that transitions into a dining table, all help make the studio apartment feel like several different rooms.
“We also have these accordion benches that literally just flatten out and become basically books, and you can put them on your bookshelf, which is very cool to think about,” Klarić shares.
Even though the space was decorated in just five days, Klarić put a lot of thought and intention into creating a functional, happy, and SKITTLES-esque space. It meant a lot to her to be part of giving someone the opportunity to live in New York City — especially in an apartment as fun as this one.
“I hope they’re [the winner] just happy. I feel like when we were decorating we were like, ‘You can’t be sad in here,’” Klarić shares. “I just hope that they enjoy living a maximalist life. Maybe the winner is a minimalistic person, and when they come in, they realize that they actually love color or whimsical design.”
If you’re older than 18 and want to live rent-free for a year in the SKITTLES Littles Living apartment, you have until May 21, 2024, to enter the raffle. To learn more about the apartment and read the entry rules, visit the SKITTLES website.