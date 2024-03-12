I Haven’t Been Sleeping Well Lately, but This 2-Hour Album Helped Me

I accidentally forgot to play the album for the next few nights, but I didn’t notice an extreme difference. From my understanding, my sleeping habits require more work: less screen time, better eating habits at night, and intentionally going to bed earlier. My path to developing better restful routines isn’t an overnight journey — but Sleep Soul is a good start.



Over the past weekend I slept well, thanks to this album. I can’t say if it’s going to help me in the long run, but it’s been a great addition to my nighttime routine. And it’s definitely given me an open mindset about listening to white noise and purchasing a machine that specializes in soothing sleep sounds.