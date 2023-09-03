These DIY Sliding Mirror “Doors” Use an Unexpected Hardware Find
Doors are great and all, but they’re a bit limited in their potential. To make the most out of her doorways and create hidden spaces at the same time, Instagram user Rachel Martino (@dreamloftstudios) figured out how to turn floor-length mirrors into sliding doors, and you’ll want to make your entire home a hall of mirrors after seeing this DIY project.
“I absolutely love a hidden mirror door,” Martino said in an Instagram Reel. “The secret is a heavy-duty drawer slide.”
Martino explains that these drawer slides, which aren’t super expensive, are the same slides used to help drawers smoothly roll in and out of cabinetry. You’ll want to make sure you’re getting slides that will not only fit on the back of your mirror, but are also slightly longer than the width of your doorframe.
“You affix the drawer slide to the back of the mirror and then affix it to the wall to create this secret mirror door,” Martino said.
“Omg I need this!!! I never saw this before,” one person commented on her Reel. Another person added, “I am in love with your mirror door idea! FANTASTIC!!
You’ll also want to make sure that you’re mounting these drawer slides into wall studs — especially if your mirror is on the heavier side. This will ensure that the mirror will stay firmly on the wall no matter how often it’s slid open and closed.
If your normal doors aren’t cutting it, replace them with sliding mirrors and hide your cleaning supplies, laundry room, coat closet, and more, in plain sight.