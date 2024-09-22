This approach has been gaining steam for a little while now, but this is the first time I’ve found myself in a place that it feels not only right, but also necessary. There’s no budget for tearing out the kitchen — and it doesn’t need it! That means I get to settle into it, learn how to work in it, and spend some time thinking about what would make our little household happiest to change. The seriously vintage electric coil cooktop, for instance? We’re not ready to upgrade our cookware collection for induction-friendly goods, so we’re swapping that for a gas cooktop (scored as a floor model at The Home Depot for $250!). The grubby, beat-up sink? Pretty high on the priority list to upgrade. We can take our time and save some money for the floor.