I’m “Slow Decorating” My Kitchen — It’s My Foolproof Trick to Guarantee I Don’t Regret Any Design Decisions
There’s something I just love about before and after kitchen transformations — it’s just so satisfying to see a complete makeover unfold. I renovated my last house in 49 days, including a dramatic gut job remodel of the kitchen, and it felt good (although highly not recommended in that time frame!). In my current home, a mid-century tri-level with a vintage pink wall oven in the kitchen, things are going a little (okay, a lot) slower.
It’s equal parts budget constraints and just being tired from several years of pretty relentless renovation work. All I want to do is just relax at home (a novel concept, no?). But luckily, the kitchen is pretty great as it is. There’s definitely a wish list underway (those 70-year-old Formica counters are showing their age, and the busy black-and-white vinyl floor the previous owners installed isn’t quite the vibe we want), but there’s simply no urgency.
Regardless of the reason, I’m really leaning into the whole “slow decorating” movement. This idea, which shouldn’t be revolutionary, but kind of is in our immediate gratification and algorithm-fueled lives, encourages us to take some breathing room when it comes to making our homes our own. It also dovetails nicely with the no-demo-reno approach designer Jessica Rhodes shared from her own stunning kitchen redo; her thoughts on kitchen design really resonated with me.
This approach has been gaining steam for a little while now, but this is the first time I’ve found myself in a place that it feels not only right, but also necessary. There’s no budget for tearing out the kitchen — and it doesn’t need it! That means I get to settle into it, learn how to work in it, and spend some time thinking about what would make our little household happiest to change. The seriously vintage electric coil cooktop, for instance? We’re not ready to upgrade our cookware collection for induction-friendly goods, so we’re swapping that for a gas cooktop (scored as a floor model at The Home Depot for $250!). The grubby, beat-up sink? Pretty high on the priority list to upgrade. We can take our time and save some money for the floor.
The only things we’ve done so far are paint the walls and cabinets, change one light fixture (Menards for the $50 win!), and had some shelves made. Oh, and there was no fridge so we had to buy a new one. I haven’t picked cabinet hardware yet, let alone a backsplash. The truth is that none of this matters to anyone but us, and we’ve been happily hosting friends and families for meals or drinks, and guess what? Nobody minds that the kitchen is a work in progress.
Why I Love “Slow Decorating” My Kitchen
There’s a sense of relief that comes with not having to make dozens of decisions, with not needing to figure out how and where to cook with a kitchen that’s out of commission during a renovation, with just … going with the flow. And I know that when we’re ready to update some things, we’re making decisions based on what matters most, and choosing what we actually like, rather than frantically picking from what’s available right this minute.
This leaves time for inspiration to appear in unexpected places. In Detroit recently, we stayed in an incredibly restored building, the Book Tower, where the French restaurant Le Suprême has an open kitchen near the lobby. My husband and I paused there every time we walked in to admire the kitchen, particularly the gorgeous, chunky wood countertop in an unusual reddish hue. I didn’t know I wanted butcher block, but the moment I saw that kitchen, the decision was made. With the luxury of time, I tracked down the designer (Stokes Architecture & Design) and got sourcing info (it’s a John Boos walnut number that you can bet is going on the vision board!).
The kitchen as it stands now is comfortable, it’s homey, it’s completely fine. We’ll improve it slowly, over time, knowing that every element that goes in was chosen with intention and inspiration, that it truly reflects us, and that we’re not just buying things for the sake of checking the box and moving to what’s next. There might not be a dramatic before and after for a while (or maybe ever!), but that’s more than OK with us.
This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: I’m “Slow Decorating” My Kitchen — It’s My Foolproof Trick to Guarantee I Don’t Regret Any Design Decisions