AT Readers Can’t Stop Buying This Editor-Loved $20 Organizer That Clears Under-Sink Clutter in an Instant
There are some New Year’s resolutions that are universal: I’m sure most of us have ambitions of going to the gym more often or saving more money. Personally, spending more time on self-care is one that I’m going to be focusing on, especially since it’s gotten away from me in the chaos of the holiday season.
Self-care can look like a lot of things, and getting organized might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of it, but it has an effect that can be equivalent to meditation or taking a bubble bath. In fact, contributor and professional organizer Mary thinks organizing should be “considered as important as drinking enough water and getting enough sleep.”
It seems that you all, by getting a jumpstart on tidying up your spaces, are of a similar mind lately, because this editor-favorite under-sink organizer has been one of the top products among AT readers this month. Trust us, you won’t want to wait until January to get started on your organizing journey once you see all this item has to offer — especially because it’s only $20!
What is the SmartHom Under Sink Organizer?
Your under-sink situation may be out of sight, but when it comes time to sort through the clutter to find an item you need, it definitely isn’t out of mind. SEO editor Sarah lives in a studio, which means she has to make the most out of every storage space, and though her cabinet was fairly organized, it wasn’t quite as tidy as she wanted it to be. This slim organizer, though, with its use of vertical space and pull-out drawer, was the exact solution she needed.
She purchased two — one for each space on either side of the plumbing — and was happy to find that assembly was a breeze. Afterward, Sarah was shocked at how much she was able to fit in each section, and the included four hooks and a small bucket that hangs off of the side were major bonuses. “In fact, I was able to take extra items (like the various pieces of cleaning supplies I had lying around my bathroom) and finally fit them under my sink!” she added.
What Amazon Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“I was so tired of the baskets I had under the sink and everything falling over. My sink area is small and has a huge pipe so finding something that fit under was important. This organizer is perfect.” – Preciouspups
“Fit under the kitchen sink perfectly and I have access to everything that is under there. I should have taken a before picture, it was a mess. I’d purchase products I already had because they were lost. Now I can easily find and access everything. Love this product!” – Gryffins Grandma
“I bought these because I wanted something inexpensive to turn an old cabinet into more storage space. I was pleasantly surprised that the plastic is very sturdy and the poles are actually metal. I definitely recommend these.” – Crystal
Your under-sink cabinet will never fall into disarray again once you own this ingenious organizer — and don’t underestimate how much that can improve your mental well-being. That makes $20 seem like a small price to pay!
Buy: SmartHom Under Sink Organizer, $19.99