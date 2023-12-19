I Tried This Carry-On Backpack With a Built-In Closet, and I Was Shocked At How Much It Holds (and It’s on Sale!)

At first, I was dubious that the closet could hold as much as it said it did and still fold into the backpack — it’s a pretty average size when it’s empty. I started off by filling it to what seemed like almost half of its capacity, and it folded down and into the pocket without any problems. After that successful attempt, I decided to cram as much as I needed for my trip into each pocket, which turned out to be two skirts, two pairs of jeans, five long-sleeve tees, a sweater vest, and a pair of sneakers. Honestly, I probably could’ve squeezed another few items in there, because after only a bit of adjusting, the closet was fully inside and hidden away. Next, I went about packing my jewelry, contacts, and glasses case, which was remarkably organized thanks to all of the smaller, zippered sections. Lastly, my laptop slid inside the pocket perfectly.