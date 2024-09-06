As people have migrated to more cosmopolitan areas like Madrid and Barcelona, the villages in the Ambroz Valley have lost a significant portion of their population and, as a result, their services. As a result, they’re looking for 200 digital nomads and digital workers who’ll move to this area for at least two years — and they’re paying them grants worth a maximum of €15,000, which can be used towards “available housing, arable land, and everything necessary to speed up their arrival,” according to a government press release published on August 25.