I’m Putting a Spatula in My Bedroom (It’s So Brilliant!)

In a recent video shared to TikTok and Instagram, Cindi Yang showed her surprising bed-making hack for people with “zero arm muscle.” Using a wooden spatula, which she called the “best tool for making your bed,” the creator tucked in the sheets of her bed under her mattress simply by pushing the spatula into the crevice. Instead of having to lift up her mattress to tuck the sheets underneath, Yang completed the household task in a matter of minutes with minimal physical exertion, and she said her only regret was not knowing about this hack earlier in life to make her “least favorite task a little bit more satisfying.”