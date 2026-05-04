I’m Putting a Spatula in My Bedroom (It’s So Brilliant!)
People are finding joy in repurposing everyday items to make their household tasks a little easier, from using a simple sock to evenly and efficiently distribute paint to putting a toilet paper holder in the kitchen to serve as a sleek storage solution for flowers and other greenery. Now, one lifestyle creator is going viral for demonstrating how she uses a spatula to make her bed. (Yes, a spatula — the kitchen utensil that normally lives alongside your ladles and whisks!)
Why You Should Keep a Spatula in Your Bedroom
In a recent video shared to TikTok and Instagram, Cindi Yang showed her surprising bed-making hack for people with “zero arm muscle.” Using a wooden spatula, which she called the “best tool for making your bed,” the creator tucked in the sheets of her bed under her mattress simply by pushing the spatula into the crevice. Instead of having to lift up her mattress to tuck the sheets underneath, Yang completed the household task in a matter of minutes with minimal physical exertion, and she said her only regret was not knowing about this hack earlier in life to make her “least favorite task a little bit more satisfying.”
One commenter summed up my feelings, writing, “I think you just changed my life.” As someone who also hates making my bed and struggles with having zero arm strength, I immediately pulled up a tab to look for a new bed-only spatula to leave in my bedroom full-time. Judging from Yang’s video, you probably want something that’s made out of a sturdy material to prevent the spatula from bending when you’re pushing your sheets under the mattress.
Shop for Wooden or Metal Spatulas
You can use a spatula you already have on hand or purchase a simple $5 wooden spatula or something a little more stylish, like this $30 sleek stainless steel spatula. Wooden or metal materials will likely be the most effective, and you can place your spatula right in your nightstand. Personally I’ll be brainstorming ways to display my wooden spatula on my bedside table — potentially in a vase along with some dried flowers, or artfully arranged next to a coffee table book.