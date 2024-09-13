Newsletters

I Tried the “Thrill, Fill, Spill” Method for Planters — And Gardening Has Never Felt Easier

published now
comments
Fall-flowering potted plants placed on the outdoor steps of a home's entrance
Credit: MarynaG/Shutterstock

’Tis the season for stunning fall front porches. Think: wreaths, pumpkins, cozy doormats, and large planters bursting with fiery-hued mums, coneflowers, and other florals.

I always see — and envy! — beautiful, layered planters outside of fancy buildings around the city, in gardens, and of course, at nurseries, and they always feel so grand compared with what I think I could make or find from my local hardware store. However, I recently learned a great tip from Sarah Fishburne, The Home Depot’s director of trend and design, that made artfully stuffing planters (without overstuffing them) seem so much less intimidating — and so much more stylish.

Fishburne is a devotee of the “Thrill, Fill Spill” method for organizing a planter, and I’ll be using it every time I garden — or even arrange something in a vase!

Credit: Sam McKenna

How the “Thrill, Fill, Spill” Method Works

  1. Thrill: Choose one or colorful plants to be the star of the show, the centerpiece of your planter. These should be taller, with a striking shape. 

I love oranges, reds, and red-violets, and I went with Canna lilies, marigolds, and heliopsis (false sunflowers, though the real deal would work, too). 

  1. Fill: Choose a medium-height, more neutral-colored flower or leaf (Think: golds, whites, beiges, or even deep reds) to make the planter look full but not overly busy.

Something like a coleus would work well for this. Other great choices for fall: miniature roses, coral bells, or lantanas.  

  1. Spill: Choose a plant that’s going to spill, drape, or trail over the sides of your pot a little bit to add dimension — “something cascading,” as Fishburne puts it. 

In my planters, I chose white periwinkle flowers and gold child ivy, and I was surprised by how much I liked the white periwinkle as my spilling flower. 

Credit: Sam McKenna

You can see the planters I worked on above. Tip: If you’re looking for a little extra “thrill” in October, consider adding a skull or pumpkin, like I did. I especially love the skull with the white periwinkle! 

For more inspiration for how to stuff your planters on your fall front porch, check out these 10 plants that actually thrive outdoors in the crisper, cooler weather.

