I Tried the “Thrill, Fill, Spill” Method for Planters — And Gardening Has Never Felt Easier
’Tis the season for stunning fall front porches. Think: wreaths, pumpkins, cozy doormats, and large planters bursting with fiery-hued mums, coneflowers, and other florals.
I always see — and envy! — beautiful, layered planters outside of fancy buildings around the city, in gardens, and of course, at nurseries, and they always feel so grand compared with what I think I could make or find from my local hardware store. However, I recently learned a great tip from Sarah Fishburne, The Home Depot’s director of trend and design, that made artfully stuffing planters (without overstuffing them) seem so much less intimidating — and so much more stylish.
Fishburne is a devotee of the “Thrill, Fill Spill” method for organizing a planter, and I’ll be using it every time I garden — or even arrange something in a vase!
How the “Thrill, Fill, Spill” Method Works
- Thrill: Choose one or colorful plants to be the star of the show, the centerpiece of your planter. These should be taller, with a striking shape.
I love oranges, reds, and red-violets, and I went with Canna lilies, marigolds, and heliopsis (false sunflowers, though the real deal would work, too).
- Fill: Choose a medium-height, more neutral-colored flower or leaf (Think: golds, whites, beiges, or even deep reds) to make the planter look full but not overly busy.
Something like a coleus would work well for this. Other great choices for fall: miniature roses, coral bells, or lantanas.
- Spill: Choose a plant that’s going to spill, drape, or trail over the sides of your pot a little bit to add dimension — “something cascading,” as Fishburne puts it.
In my planters, I chose white periwinkle flowers and gold child ivy, and I was surprised by how much I liked the white periwinkle as my spilling flower.
You can see the planters I worked on above. Tip: If you’re looking for a little extra “thrill” in October, consider adding a skull or pumpkin, like I did. I especially love the skull with the white periwinkle!
