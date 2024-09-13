I Tried the “Thrill, Fill, Spill” Method for Planters — And Gardening Has Never Felt Easier

I always see — and envy! — beautiful, layered planters outside of fancy buildings around the city, in gardens, and of course, at nurseries, and they always feel so grand compared with what I think I could make or find from my local hardware store. However, I recently learned a great tip from Sarah Fishburne, The Home Depot’s director of trend and design, that made artfully stuffing planters (without overstuffing them) seem so much less intimidating — and so much more stylish.