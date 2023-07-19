Spirit Halloween Is Hiring 40,000 Employees for Its Biggest Season Ever
Apart from changing leaves and a chill in the air, one of the telltale signs that fall is coming is the arrival of Spirit Halloween signs in your local abandoned storefront.
If you want in on some of the brand’s spookiness, now is your chance. The retailer is searching for over 40,000 new staff members to join their largest team yet for Spirit Halloween’s highly anticipated 40th anniversary season.
“This will be Spirit’s 40th season of bringing the mystique of Halloween to life and that starts each year with the hiring of our talented and enthusiastic associates and store managers,” Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming back returning team members and introducing new employees to the Spirit Halloween family as we get ready for a truly unforgettable season.”
Spirit Halloween is offering potential employees a premium pay incentive program, flexible scheduling, and, of course, a 30% employee discount on all Spirit Halloween merchandise.
Interested in getting in on the Halloween fun yourself? You can find out more information by visiting Work4Spirit.com or texting “Reaper” to 85000.
In the meantime, all Spirit Halloween enthusiasts are invited to attend the brand’s 2023 grand opening at its flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, which kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29. Apart from swag bags and exclusive new merchandise, the event will also feature entertainment ranging from graveyard bowling to tarot card readings. You can read more details about the opening here.